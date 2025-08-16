Demonstrators held placards with messages such as “stop the far right”

Anti-racism campaigners have chanted at demonstrators protesting against “uncontrolled illegal immigration” outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers in Falkirk.

Stand Up to Racism Scotland, Falkirk Trades Union Council and residents said they organised the demonstration on Saturday to show that refugees are welcome in the town.

It comes after the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures announced plans to hold a protest outside the hotel known as the Cladhan.

In a social media post the group said it is “standing against uncontrolled illegal immigration, with people being placed in our communities without transparency, accountability, or consultation”.

It added: “This is not about hate, racism, or division. This is about safety, justice, and standing up for the people of Falkirk who deserve better.”

Anti-racism counter-protesters across from the demonstrators protesting against "uncontrolled illegal immigration" outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk. | PA/PA Wire

Dozens of demonstrators from each group stood on opposite sides of the road outside the hotel, with police keeping them separate.

Protesters, some waving Union flags, chanted “send them home” and anti-racism demonstrators responded with chants of “refugees are welcome here” and “this is what community looks like”.

Stand Up to Racism Scotland organisers said: “We are organising a peaceful counter-protest to stand in solidarity with refugees and to say that they are welcome.”

They described it as a “safely stewarded community event with music, speeches from the local community, the trade union movement, local campaigns, faith groups and others”.

Demonstrators held placards with messages such as “stop the far right”, “refugees welcome” and “migrants make our NHS”.

On the opposite side of the road protesters held signs with messages such as “go home”, “enough is enough” and “we want our country back”.

In a previous statement Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures said it was not “anti-refugee” or “anti-migrant” but is “against a broken asylum system that is impacting communities across the UK, including Falkirk”.

The group said: “We are not affiliated with any far-right groups, nor do we promote racism, hate, or division.”

The Home Office did not wish to comment.

Police said that Kemper Avenue in Falkirk is closed due to protest activity which began at around 11am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance and engaging with those involved.