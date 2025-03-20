'Faith in humanity' restored for Celtic band Skerryvore as stolen bagpipes found by radio listener

Skerryvore said the bagpipes had been found by a ‘good Samaritan’

Celtic rock band Skerryvore has said “faith in humanity” has been restored after their stolen bagpipes were found in an alleyway in Melbourne by a local radio listener.

Writing on social media, the Celtic rock band said an appeal on local media had resulted in the pipes being found by a man called Tony. They were handed to a member of Australian Celtic band Claymore, who are set to return them to Skerryvore.

Skerryvore, which has been touring Australia since last month, said earlier this week the pipes and a guitar had been taken when the car they were using was broken into, as well as a laptop and camera.

The band, who were in Melbourne when the break-in occurred, had played their final gig on the tour at the Celtic Music Festival on Monday. The guitar, a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster, has not been recovered.

Posting a picture of the recovered bagpipes, Skerryvore said they were still “absolutely buzzing” after the Australia tour, despite the robbery.

They said: “Spotted in an alley by 3AW Melbourne listener and good Samaritan Tony who contacted the show… who contacted us… and now in the safe hands of Willy Hutton from Claymore.

“Alec’s guitar is sadly still very much at large…but we are ever more confident of it being found thanks to the truly incredible support from the people of Melbourne and beyond, local radio stations, newspapers, businesses and bands all helping out and people literally walking the streets and visiting pawn shops out of the kindness of their hearts.”