Courts ordered the developers to resubmit plans with detail on emissions after the application was overturned earlier this year.

The environment impact report for the controversial Rosebank oil field plan has been published for the first time since courts rejected its application earlier this year.

The document investigates various environmental consequences of the development, which is located to the west of Shetland, including seabed disturbance, discharge into the sea, emissions, and climate and accidental events.

People protest against the Rosebank offshore development off Shetland (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Fossil fuel giant Equinor had its application overturned earlier this year for failing to account for the emissions from burning the extracted oil.

In a response to the requirement, Equinor said it did not have direct control or responsibility for the emissions resulting from the combustion of Rosebank’s oil and gas.

The response said: “Since the use (including whether or not this is by combustion) of the production is not within the control of the Rosebank Development, no mitigation measures that could be taken by the Rosebank Development have been identified.”

Equinor resubmitted its environment statement last month, which was made public on the UK government website on Wednesday.

In the updated report, the company lists that Rosebank’s scope three emissions would “contribute to climate change”, yet says the magnitude is “not significant”, claiming that continued, though declining, oil and gas use was consistent with a managed transition and that Rosebank’s emissions fall within the Paris-aligned 2C pathway.

The report concluded that with the proposed mitigation measures in place, Rosebank “is not expected to have a significant effect on the environment”.

The company said the biggest risk from any offshore oil development was the potential for a large oil spill. But Equinor argued “there are stringent controls in place to prevent such an occurrence and such events are rare”.

The courts left the decision on whether the projects should go ahead with the UK government, forcing the fossil fuel giants involved to re-assess the full climate impact of plans.

Previous reports suggest Rosebank’s total emissions would be equivalent to those produced by more than 700 million people in the world’s 28 lowest income countries combined. The vast majority of Rosebank’s oil would be sold for export on the international market rather than used in the UK.

A decision on whether the project will go ahead following the latest development could dramatically shift the focus on the North Sea transition from the economy to the climate, despite warnings up to £1 billion of private investment could be lost and hundreds of jobs put at risk if the projects are scrapped.

Commenting on the latest environment statement, Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner Paul Morozzo said Equinor had denied any direct control or responsibility for the emissions resulting from the combustion of Rosebank’s oil and gas.

He said: “This environmental assessment is a brazen admission from Equinor of the vast climate damage that would be caused from burning Rosebank’s oil and gas.

"The Norwegian energy giant estimates that it would generate almost 250 million tonnes of carbon emissions - greater than the annual emissions of Ireland, Belgium and Greece combined - yet it attempts to dismiss the climate impacts and deny any responsibility, essentially stating ‘it's not our fault people burn our oil and gas’.”