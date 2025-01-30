'Turning point': Rosebank oil and Jackdaw gas permissions in North Sea scrapped by courts

Pressure now on Labour to reaffirm oil and gas transition

Analysis by David Bol

We don’t yet know if this decision will truly be a “turning point” for the North Sea transitioning away from oil and gas.

What is now crystal clear is that the Conservative oil and gas decisions Labour once hid behind are no longer there to shield them from responsibility. This one will be on them.

Ahead of the general election, Labour claimed it would end all new North Sea oil and gas projects. But a sly caveat that the previous decisions the Conservatives made to give projects the thumbs up would not be changed. They claimed it was too late.

But Rosebank and Jackdaw having to reapply with the full climate costs set out, puts Labour’s credentials on winding down a key economic asset, under the microscope.

The UK government is due to publish its updated environmental guidance for North Sea oil and gas developments by the spring.

There is already tension inside the Labour government over the tussle between the climate agenda and the economy - the expansion of Heathrow is a prime example of the desperation to grow the economy at all costs. This could be no different.

These projects are by no means dead and buried. The developers may simply be able to meet the new guidelines, resubmit their plans and crack on with extracting oil and gas.

There are also questions for the Scottish Government. Although licensing is reserved to Westminster through the North Sea Transition Authority, what SNP ministers have to say about oil and gas is a big deal for the industry and that crucial confidence to invest.

Despite former energy secretary Michael Matheson stating that the Scottish Government was considering a “presumption against” new oil and gas developments, SNP ministers’ current position is that climate compatibility tests, the ones championed by Boris Johnson, should be applied.

But the Scottish Government's long-delayed energy strategy, which was completed last May, has still not seen the light of day.

A fortnight ago, John Swinney told MSPs that these court cases “fundamentally affect decision making and policy approaches in relation to consent to any oil and gas developments”.

Maybe now we can expect the Scottish Government to finally tell us whether it supports new fossil fuels projects.