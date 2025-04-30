Eilish McColgan announces her engagement with heart-warming Instagram post

Eilish McColgan has announced her engagment - and it’s coming in the form of a heat-warming Instagram post

Scottish long distance runner Eilish McColgan has revealed she is engaged in a touching post on social media.

The 34-year-old, who is the reigning 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion and a four-times European Championships medallist, announced her engagement with her partner Michael Rimmer following her London Marathon debut.

Eilish McColgan of Team Scotland celebrates on track. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

McColgan shared a post on Instagram, with four images of the couple against the backdrop of Japan’s Mount Fuji, including one of Rimmer down on one knee.

The runner’s post said: “Absolutely worth the jet leg. YES to forever #offthemarket.”

Rimmer is a fellow middle-distance runner.

McColgan had previously said of her partner: “That love of running drives me on. Now my partner Michael can travel with me, it makes a huge difference to be able to do it together.

“Because he is a pro-athlete, he gets it. Having a partner also in the sport has made it so much easier. It was very lonely before and I am a lot happier.

“It felt like life was going on without me before, now we are a team. Doing it together keeps me on the right track for the goals I want to achieve.”