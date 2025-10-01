Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A descendant of Dr Elsie Inglis has criticised a leading heritage body for claiming that a statue to the trailblazing suffragist and doctor should be “more feminine”.

A long-awaited tribute to the pioneering medic has been recommended for approval when a planning application comes before councillors in Edinburgh on Wednesday. The decision will potentially pave the way for the first statue of a woman on the city’s historic Royal Mile.

But the proposed statue, designed by Alexander Stoddart, has been dogged by controversy, with critics questioning its appearance and insisting the monument should have been created by a woman.

Mr Stoddart’s design would depict Dr Inglis on a plinth wearing the uniform of the Scottish Women's Hospitals for Foreign Service, the organisation she founded during the First World War to care for sick and wounded soldiers, civilians and prisoners of war.

Dr Elsie Inglis was a medical pioneer and a campaigner for women's suffrage. | contributed

However, those who have raised concerns about the design include Edinburgh World Heritage. Although the charity said it strongly supported the creation of a monument commemorating Dr Inglis, it said its original aspiration was for an “accessible” statue presenting her “in a down to earth and more feminine manner”.

In its submission to Edinburgh City Council, the heritage body’s head of conservation, Fiona Rankin, said: “The memorial was expected to draw people to Elsie and her story and inspire young people, in particular young girls, who see so few contemporary or historic role models interpreted across the historic environment. Presenting Elsie so formally on an extremely high plinth is not in line with the aspirations that we so keenly supported.”

But Dr Clea Thompson, a great-great-great-niece of Dr Inglis, told The Scotsman the argument advocated by the heritage charity for a “more feminine” statue was misplaced.

“I think suggesting a more feminine statue risks echoing what she was told at the time - to go home and sit down, and not imagine she could be useful at the front lines of a war situation,” Dr Thompson said. “This memorial will achieve its original goals by having a statue in a prominent location and raised up on a pedestal, standing shoulder to shoulder with other historical figures on the Royal Mile.

Artist's impressions showing two different views of the proposed statue of Dr Elsie Inglis on the Royal Mile | Jewitt & Wilkie Limited

“This could inspire future generations for years to come, demonstrating women as equals - Elsie’s life ambition.”

Some critics of the statue design are planning to stage a breastfeeding “party protest” on the Royal Mile ahead of the council meeting. A Facebook page promoting the event claims the planned commemoration has “completely ignored” Dr Inglis’ legacy of maternity care and medical work with women.

However, Dr Thompson said: “The location of the statue is on the site of the hospice that Elsie chose herself in what was the most deprived area of Edinburgh at the time, a place that was described as the worst slums in Europe. For Elsie, it was where there was the greatest need.”

She said campaigners would be welcome to establish another tribute to Dr Inglis at the former Elsie Inglis Memorial Maternity Hospital in the city “if that is what matters most” to them.