We're Dr Elsie Inglis' family. Here's why controversial Royal Mile sculpture is fitting tribute

As family members and descendants of Dr Elsie Inglis (1864-1917), we have been privileged to understand something of her life, aspirations, and achievements from the many letters she wrote to her sisters and nieces, as well as through stories and diaries that have also been passed down from generation to generation.

We are deeply grateful to the world-renowned sculptor, Professor Alexander Stoddart, and all those involved in the project to design the first female statue on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, a place of considerable historical relevance. In that location, the statue would stand shoulder to shoulder with the other prominent and prestigious figures.

It also has particular historical significance as the site of the original maternity hospital that Dr Inglis founded, and is opposite the commemorative plaque to her. In this central spot, it would be easily viewed by Edinburgh citizens and tourists who want to learn more about her inspiring story.

Artist's impressions showing two different views of the proposed statue of Dr Elsie Inglis on the Royal Mile | Jewitt & Wilkie Limited

A fight for women’s rights

The current plans place great importance on the role of her work during the First World War and her fight for women’s rights, by depicting her wearing the uniform of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Service. While her history and story are well known, it is relevant to the current debate over the statue, in which some have questioned both the location and style of the sculpture, to share just how deeply the Scottish Women’s Hospitals mattered to Dr Inglis.

Recognising the significance of this uniform in no way diminishes her pioneering work in Edinburgh before the war, and we understand that her story has meant – and continues to mean – different things to different people. We would welcome plans to incorporate more information about her work in Edinburgh into the current proposal, and see no barrier to greater inclusion of different aspects of her life.

Before the First World War, female doctors were largely confined to limited roles, restricted to treating women and children. When war broke out, Dr Inglis saw an opportunity to offer vital medical services to the war effort and, at the same time, demonstrate that female doctors were indispensable in both war and society.

She recognised this as a pivotal moment to challenge societal constraints, change the course of history and progress the case for women’s suffrage. While her offer was famously rejected by the British establishment, it was gratefully accepted by the Serbian and French governments, launching what became a vast humanitarian mission across Europe.

Dr Elsie Inglis was a medical pioneer and a campaigner for women's suffrage | contributed

Countless lives saved from typhus

In 1914, she founded the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Service, raising the equivalent of £53 million in today’s money – enough to establish 14 hospitals throughout Europe. Over 1,500 women volunteered to work for the service.

The following year, she travelled to war-torn Serbia to take charge of the units there. In addition to treating wounded soldiers, the service provided care to the local population whenever they could, and were known for exacting standards of discipline, orderliness and cleanliness.

In doing so, they helped control a powerful typhus epidemic which was crippling the country, saving countless lives. Dr Inglis’ priority throughout her life was to use her medical skills where they could be of most service and, in doing so, she demonstrated women in medicine were equal to their male counterparts.

Evacuation and death

Her resolve and selflessness in the face of immense hardship were also notable when she was captured and held as a prisoner of war – she refused to sign propaganda about being well treated. Despite difficult circumstances, she also repeatedly refused to accept the evacuation of her medical unit unless the British government also sent ships to evacuate the Serbian allied forces. It has been said it was difficult to say 'no' to Dr Elsie Inglis.

The unit was eventually evacuated, along with 2,000 Serbian soldiers, and after an immense struggle to reach Archangel in Russia, they set sail for Newcastle, arriving on November 23, 1917. Despite being debilitatingly ill on arrival, she was determined to rise from her bunk and stand to shake hands with all on board as they disembarked. Three days later, she died.

Although she had no desire for personal accolades and valued the collective efforts of her units, above all else, her story has the capacity to inspire. Living by example, she defied the assumptions of the time about women’s place in society.

Serbian soldiers were pallbearers at her funeral in 1917 and the streets of Edinburgh were lined with mourners. Dr Inglis became the first woman to receive the prestigious Serbian Order of the White Eagle. Just one year after her death, partial women’s suffrage was achieved in Britain.

Scotland’s pride

It is difficult to do justice here to the significance of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals for Foreign Service to Dr Inglis; what it meant to her, to all who served, and their descendants.

The current proposal for a statue, in which she is wearing her medical uniform, of which she was most proud –and not a military uniform as some critics believe – would be a fitting tribute to Dr Inglis and the massive humanitarian efforts of the Scottish Women’s Hospitals in the First World War, as well as a display of Scotland’s pride in them.

We extend our deepest thanks to all those who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to progress the statue to this stage. If the proposal moves forward, it will ensure her amazing life will continue to inspire generations to come, just as she has inspired our family for generations.