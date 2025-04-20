Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a new ballet choreography of one of the world's most iconic stories when it premiered in Edinburgh's King's Theatre 70 years ago.

Now the role of Juliet, in renowned choreographer Sir Frederick Ashton's production of Romeo and Juliet - the first dance version of the William Shakespeare play - is to be performed in Scotland this summer by the granddaughter of the ballerina who danced the original role.

Sir Frederick’s landmark production of the “greatest love story ever told” - starring Mona Vangsaae - premiered 70 years ago in 1955 by the Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen. The production then had its UK premiere the same year during the Edinburgh International Festival at the city’s King’s Theatre.

Ms Vangsaae’s granddaughter, Tara Schaufuss, a soloist at the Danish Royal Ballet, said the part was a “dream role”.

She said: “To be a part of Ashton’s Romeo and Juliet and to perform the role of Juliet is a very special opportunity. My grandmother, Mona, was the dancer that Ashton created the role of Juliet for 70 years ago, and my grandfather was the original Mercutio in that production.

“So for me, not only is Juliet a dream role - one so beautiful in terms of emotional depth and expression - but in particular because I get to dance a role that my grandmother originated.”

The performance, at the Ashton Hall, at Fringe venue Saint Stephen’s Church - named after Sir Frederick - will be based around a unique candlelight setting using the original costumes design.

Sir Frederick was chief choreographer to Dame Ninette de Valois, from 1935 until his retirement in 1963, in the company known successively as the Vic-Wells Ballet, the Sadler’s Wells Ballet and the Royal Ballet. He succeeded Dame Ninette as director of the company, serving until his own retirement in 1970.

After its performance in Edinburgh, the production went on to play famous dance theatres across the world, including the London Coliseum, The Kennedy Center in Washington and New York’s Metropolitan Opera House.

When he died in 1988, Sir Frederick gifted the rights to the production to Olivier Award winning director Peter Schaufuss, whose family enjoyed a long friendship with Sir Frederick and an association with this particular ballet. Mr Schaufuss owns Edinburgh’s Rose Theatre, The Basement Theatre and Saint Stephen’s.

Mr Schaufuss, who is the son of Ms Vangsaae and Frank Schaufuss, who played the role of Mercutio in the 1955 performance, is to direct the ballet. His wife, Zara Deakin, was also a ballerina, who played the role of Princess Diana in a ballet about the Royal’s life, Diana - The Princess.

He said: “It is with great pride I am presenting this outstanding work at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025, celebrating the 70th anniversary of its premiere in Copenhagen and performances in Edinburgh at the Festival in 1955. It is especially meaningful to me personally as my parents, Mona Vangsaae and Frank Schaufuss, danced Juliet and Mercutio at the world premiere in Copenhagen and at the performances at the King’s Theatre at the Edinburgh Festival.

“And now my daughter, Tara Schaufuss, a leading dancer with the world renowned Royal Danish Ballet, will be taking the role of Juliet her grandmother created, dancing Juliet at most of the performances. This is a historic and unique moment for our long family tradition in the world of ballet.”

After retiring from the stage in 1962, Ms Vangsaae was co-director of the Danish Dance Academy (Det danske ballet akademi) at Det Ny Teater with her former husband Frank Schaufuss, until 1974.