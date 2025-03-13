10 highlights from the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival programme

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 13th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Highlights include a new play starring Brian Cox and a ballet based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots

The Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) has launched its programme for this year.

Here, The Scotsman takes a look at ten of the highlights of this year’s EIF, which is centred around an overarching theme of “The Truth We Seek”.

Major productions in the programme unveiled today include Make it Happen, a new play by renowned playwright James Graham and starring Brian Cox, about the financial crash of 2008 in Scotland. Classical music fans will also be able to enjoy the Veil of the Temple by John Tavener in its eight-hour entirety.

Scottish Ballet is performing a new production based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, while Breaking Bach will combine hip hop and 18th-century musical instruments.

The programme includes seven world premieres, eight UK and Scottish premieres, and two European premieres.

Scottish actor Brian Cox will be making one of his last stage performances in Make it Happen, a new satire by James Graham about banker Fred Goodwin and the 2008 financial crash.

1. Make it Happen

Scottish Ballet will perform Mary, Queen of Scots.

2. Mary, Queen of Scots.

The Veil of the Temple, by composer John Tavener, is the opening concert of this year's EIF. Performed in its eight-hour entirety for the first time since its premiere 23 years ago, the choral work will be showcased by 250 singers from the Monteverdi Choir, the Edinburgh Festival Chorus and the National Youth Choir of Scotland, accompanied by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Audience members will be seated on beanbags and will be able to come and go throughout the performance.

3. The Veil of the Temple

Hip hop meets 18th century instruments in Breaking Bach.

4. Breaking Bach

