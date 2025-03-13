10 highlights from the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival programme

3 . The Veil of the Temple

The Veil of the Temple, by composer John Tavener, is the opening concert of this year's EIF. Performed in its eight-hour entirety for the first time since its premiere 23 years ago, the choral work will be showcased by 250 singers from the Monteverdi Choir, the Edinburgh Festival Chorus and the National Youth Choir of Scotland, accompanied by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Audience members will be seated on beanbags and will be able to come and go throughout the performance. | EIF