10 highlights from the 2025 Edinburgh International Festival programme

The Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) has launched its programme for this year.
Here, The Scotsman takes a look at ten of the highlights of this year’s EIF, which is centred around an overarching theme of “The Truth We Seek”.
Major productions in the programme unveiled today include Make it Happen, a new play by renowned playwright James Graham and starring Brian Cox, about the financial crash of 2008 in Scotland. Classical music fans will also be able to enjoy the Veil of the Temple by John Tavener in its eight-hour entirety.
Scottish Ballet is performing a new production based on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, while Breaking Bach will combine hip hop and 18th-century musical instruments.
The programme includes seven world premieres, eight UK and Scottish premieres, and two European premieres.