Distraught dog owner offers £20k reward for return of beloved Scottish therapy dog
A distraught dog owner whose beloved therapy pup has gone missing is offering a £20,000 reward for the pet’s safe return.
Property developer Vishal Lal said his three-year-old Pomeranian, Bear, vanished from his garden in his hometown of Irvine nearly four weeks ago.
The devastated owner says he has hardly slept since his pet went missing and believes the animal has been stolen.
Mr Lal is prepared to pay thousands of pounds to get his dog back home.
A recovering alcoholic, Mr Lal said: "Bear is more than just a family pet, he is my anxiety and therapy dog. He is part of me, I feel like I have lost an arm or a leg.
"He comes everywhere with me, I take him to business meetings. He has helped me stay sober for 500 days. Now he is gone, I am drinking again. It has affected everything.
"I have had search parties out and we can't find him anywhere."
The property expert has been made aware of sightings of a Pomeranian in the Greenock and Port Glasgow area. He is now widening his search to Inverclyde as he grows increasingly distraught.
"I know the area well and come here a lot on business in Kilmacolm and the likes of West Blackhall Street,” he said. “I also attend AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings in the area.
"There have been some sightings and I would just say to anyone that if they can get my dog home safe, there will be no questions asked. I just want Bear back.
"The money is there. I will pay £20,000 for information that leads to his safe return."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.