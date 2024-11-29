Shoppers' 'letters of hope' to be distributed to homeless people in Scotland over festive period
Shoppers can send “letters of hope” to people experiencing homelessness this festive period, thanks to a charity initiative aimed at combating social isolation.
An Edinburgh shopping centre has teamed up with Scottish homelessness charity Cyrenians to launch the initiative, as part of the charity’s winter appeal.
The local community at Fort Kinnaird are being asked to write their warm wishes in a Christmas card or letter and post without an envelope in its ‘Letters of Hope’ mailbox free of charge. The initiative will then see these heartfelt Christmas cards distributed to those at risk of homelessness in and around Edinburgh.
There will also be a contactless donation point where shoppers can tap to donate £3, £5 or £10. There is also a QR code displayed on the side of the post box where visitors will be able to tap to make donations and support the charity’s vital work in the city.
The initiative is part of Cyrenians’ Winter Appeal that launched earlier this week, in conjunction with The Scotsman, to support the charity’s services to prevent homelessness.
Over the past two years, 13 of Scotland’s 32 councils have declared a housing emergency, beginning with Argyll and Bute Council in June last year. East Lothian Council became the most recent local authority to do so on November 12. Meanwhile, on May 15, the Scottish Parliament declared a national housing emergency.
Meanwhile, government figures showed the number of people experiencing homelessness in Scotland’s three biggest cities has jumped by almost 10 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The Scotsman has teamed up with the charity to raise funds, which will help Cyrienians reach more people this winter.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “While Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year for many of us, we know that the winter months, and especially the festive season, can be challenging for those experiencing homelessness.
“It’s our visitors who make Christmas so special for us here at Fort Kinnaird, so we know we can count on them to spread some cheer to those who need it most. We hope our ‘Letters of Hope’ initiative, and the fundraising support for Cyrenians, will help to bring a few more smiles over the seasonal period.”
Sophie Bell, fundraising manager at Cyrenians, said: “Winter is dark enough, so we are delighted to be partnering with Fort Kinnaird this season to bring a little light to those who need it most.
“Cyrenians works across the community to break the cycle of homelessness. With services across addiction recovery, family mediation, supported housing, food distribution and more, we will provide vital support to many people who are struggling this Christmas. Thanks to Fort Kinnaird and their customers, we can work to tackle homelessness together.”
Letters and cards can be posted into the special post box – located outside Odeon Cinema – from now until December 20, when they will be distributed by Cyrenians in time for Christmas.
Donate to Cyrenians’ winter campaign here or by using the QR code above.
