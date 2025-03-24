The group of children were informed they only had the rights to perform in a theatre with less than 400 seats

A group of children who spent months rehearsing a musical version of a Roald Dahl book have had their show scrapped at the last minute due to an admin error that meant they did not have the rights to perform the script.

A Glasgow theatre group was told to pull the three remaining performances of Matilda Jr due to rights issues. The decision comes after it emerged that under licensing rules, the group had rights only to perform in a theatre with less than 400 seats.

The SEC’s Lomond Suite theatre, where the show was taking place, has 470 seats. The decision meant one cast of children - the show had been rehearsed by two separate groups - were unable to perform.

GAMTA, the theatre group behind the show, issued a statement saying it took “full responsibility” for the mix up and issued an apology to the families of the performers.

The organisation said: “GAMTA deeply regrets that on the instruction of rights holder of Matilda Jr, the remaining performances on Saturday will no longer go ahead.

The show was due to take place in the Lomond suite at the SEC in Glasgow. | PA

“GAMTA takes full responsibility for not making itself fully aware of the license details. Consequently we have breached this agreement. This is a significant error, which we take full responsibility for and the license holders are entirely within their jurisdiction to revoke the license for remaining performances.

“We fully respect their decision. GAMTA will learn from this significant lesson.”

The rights holder is believed to be Music Theatre International Europe.

The statement added: “Our deepest regret is the sadness our failure will inflict on our wonderful students who have worked so hard to produce a beautiful story. If the parents and children will allow, we will endeavour, over the next few weeks, to make right our error and in some way curb their disappointment - if that is possible.

“As a company with integrity, we fully respect the decision taken by the rights holders and apologise profusely to the children and parents who will no longer enjoy their final shows.”

Parent Caroline Hendoe, whose daughter Scarlett had been part of the cast, called for the rights holders to “consider the impact of their decision”.

Writing on social media, she said: “The news today is devastating. So many tears from the children who worked so hard.

“We understand GAMTA’s position and appreciate their honesty and integrity, but our frustration lies with the rights holders. Yes, they may have acted within their rights, but did they stop to consider the real impact of their decision? Do they truly have no heart for the dedication, effort and pure joy these children have put into this show?

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Hendoe added: "These young performers have spent months rehearsing, pouring their hearts into this production, only to have their dreams shattered.”

Musical theatre school GAMTA, which was established in 1994, offers a BA Honours degree validated by the University of West London, as well as part time course for younger children.