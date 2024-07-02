Culture secretary acknowledges ‘seriousness of the challenge’

One of Scotland’s best-known theatres is under “imminent threat of liquidation” due to the soaring cost of a long-delayed revamp, politicians have been told.

MSPs have raised fears that Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre will not have enough money to pay for a multi-million redevelopment of the historic venue to a funding gap said to be as much as £8 million.

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson has acknowledged the “significant” shortfall and the “seriousness” of the challenge faced by the venue, which is based in the Gorbals area.

But he has warned the Scottish Government, which has so far committed £6m to the revamp of the building, may be restricted on how much it can help because of “acute” problems with its own capital budget.

Fears for the future of the theatre, which has been part of Glasgow’s landscape since 1878, have grown in recent weeks since it emerged that a planned opening date of this November had been put back until next autumn.

There are said to be concerns about the Citizens, which was last open to the public in 2018, running out of money and being forced to close completely within months unless the Scottish and UK governments step in with more funding.

Work began in 2019 on the project, which will see the venue’s original sandstone auditorium has been "wrapped" in a brand new three-storey building with a 150-seater studio theatre, a hugely expanded foyer, a new cafe-bar, improved backstage areas and new spaces for set-building, costume-making and rehearsing.

The new-look Citizens Theatre in Glasgow is due to fully reopen in the autumn of 2025.

The cost of the redevelopment project was estimated at £10m when it was first announced in 2013. But the works have taken a lot longer to complete than originally anticipated due to the complexity of the work.

The cost of completion was estimated at around £30m early last month, when £27m in funding was said to be in place. However, the main contractor working on the project, the Kier Group, is thought to have warned the final cost of the project will be at least £37m.

Although Glasgow City Council has since stepped in with an additional £2m, this is said to be on condition on other funders helping to make up the shortfall.

The situation facing the Citizens echoes a funding crisis faced by the operators of the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh last year when they faced an £8.9m shortfall before work could get underway on a long-awaited revamp of the building.

Extra funding was secured from the city council, and the UK and Scottish governments after a campaign warning there were just “35 days to save the King’s”.

Politicians have been briefed about the seriousness of the situation facing the Citizens by Alex Reedjik, the general director of Scottish Opera, who is the interim chair of the theatre’s board, which council leader Susan Aitken also sits on.

Mr Robertson was asked about the plight of the Citizens after a key meeting of funders of the redevelopment.

Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: “The redevelopment of Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre is expected to act as a regeneration boost to the Gorbals area. I welcome Glasgow City Council’s announcement of its commitment to provide additional funding, but that will not be enough to enable the project to be completed.

"In addition, it has been reported that the council will not release its share of the funding until the other money has been secured. If the project collapses, its benefits will be lost to the local community.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said: “There risk to the Citizens Theatre is real, with the company under imminent threat of liquidation. On that basis, will the Scottish Government actively participate in the steering group that consists of representatives of Glasgow City Council, the Citizens Theatre and Kier?

“There is a major discrepancy between the estimated cost of the project, according to the theatre’s consultants, and the estimated cost according to the prime contractor.”

Mr Robertson said: “The Scottish Government has been in regular discussion with Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre regarding the future of the redevelopment project and the significant challenges that it is facing.

"We’ve invested £6m in the redevelopment, in recognition of the importance of the Citizens Theatre as one of Scotland’s leading cultural institutions both locally, through its community engagement in Glasgow, and internationally.

"Sadly, since it got under way, the project has been hit by an unprecedented combination of events, from Brexit to the pandemic to high inflation costs, following the war in Ukraine, which has led to soaring costs.

"We all need to be aware and have an understanding of the scale of the financial challenge that is faced. Everybody is very invested in trying to find a solution, but I put on the record our recognition of the seriousness of the challenge that is faced by the Citizens Theatre and of the fact that a significant financial gap remains.

"The scale of the challenge should be obvious to everybody. That does not mean that we will not try to be as supportive as we can be, but the level of constraint needs to be better understood.

"We are having to work within the most challenging budget that has been delivered under devolution. The situation is particularly acute in our capital budget.”

A spokeswoman for the Citizens said: “We’re hugely appreciative of the significant pledge made by Glasgow City Council to give £2m from its Common Good Fund as part of a final funding package across our stakeholders to secure the future of the Citizens Theatre.

"The pledge recognised that the theatre plays a vital part in Glasgow’s cultural offer and benefits communities across the city. We are particularly grateful for the council’s support during challenging times for public funding. Their commitment is contingent on other stakeholder support to reach a final funding package.