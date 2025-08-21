Glasgow crime: Hunt for man after girl, 5, assaulted at Central Station in Glasgow
Police are hunting for a man after a five-year-old girl was assaulted at Glasgow Central Station.
Police were called after the incident around 4.30pm on Saturday, July 12.
Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses and any information.
The male suspect is described as being white, aged around 30, around 5ft 8in, of slim build, with dark black messy hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.
The man was accompanied by an elderly woman and is believed to have boarded a train towards Dalmuir in West Dunbartonshire.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, has been asked to come forward and assist the investigation by texting BTP on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 453 of July 12.