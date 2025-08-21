The man is believed to have boarded a train towards Dalmuir.

Police are hunting for a man after a five-year-old girl was assaulted at Glasgow Central Station.

Police were called after the incident around 4.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses and any information.

The male suspect is described as being white, aged around 30, around 5ft 8in, of slim build, with dark black messy hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers.

Officers from the British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses. | Google Maps

The man was accompanied by an elderly woman and is believed to have boarded a train towards Dalmuir in West Dunbartonshire.

