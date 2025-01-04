Footage shows stranded walkers being rescued from the winter weather conditions in the Cairngorms, as weather warnings for snow are in place in Scotland this weekend.

Video shows the rescue of three walkers in the Cairngorms who had gotten into difficulty in the winter conditions.

Footage shared by Braemar Mountain Rescue shows the rescue workers clambering across thick snow on the mountain. Another video shared by Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team reinforces the challenging conditions the teams were working in - with heavy snow being blown across the area by strong winds.

The mountain rescue teams were called to the Pools of Dee in the Lairig Ghru area on January 2 at around 9pm. The rescue was complete at 6.30am on January 3.

Braemar Mountain Rescue said: “1st Callout of 2025. Team members just back from assisting a group of hill walkers in difficulty. Thanks also to Coastguard Rescue and Aberdeen MRT for their support.”

Scottish Mountain Rescue said: “Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team shared this video from last night's call-out, showing the wintery conditions in the hills currently. Be prepared and ThinkWINTER when planning a winter expedition in Scotland's mountains.”