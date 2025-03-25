The prized university degree being awarded to Sir John Curtice and Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri
Musician Sharleen Spiteri and political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice are among those to be given honorary degrees by the University of Glasgow in a special ceremony.
The awards will be presented at a special Commemoration Day ceremony on June 18, which marks the foundation of the university in 1451.
Journalist Sally Magnusson, from Glasgow, who presents BBC Scotland's Reporting Scotland and former Desert Island Discs presenter and news anchor Kirsty Young are also to be handed the honour.
Prof Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University and senior research fellow at the National Centre for Social Research, is a well-known election pundit, while Glasgow musician Ms Spiteri is the lead singer of rock band Texas.
Separately, honorary degrees will also be awarded to a host of recipients during the university’s summer graduation ceremonies.
Prof Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice chancellor at the University of Glasgow, said: “Granting honorary degrees is a way for the University of Glasgow to recognise and celebrate the meaningful contribution individuals have made to society.
“I am thrilled that the university is celebrating graduands from a wide range of backgrounds and expertise. Each one has made a significant impact in their fields, positively influencing the lives of people across the world.”
He added: “Commemoration Day is always a very special occasion, and this year is particularly special. Not only does it mark a milestone in the university’s history, but it also represents my final year as principal and vice-chancellor. I am excited to join in celebrating this day with our esteemed graduands.”
