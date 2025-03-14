Bone discovered by pensioner while digging in garden as police launch investigation

The bone was discovered in a garden in the south of Scotland

A bone has been discovered by a pensioner in their own garden in an incident that has sparked a major police investigation.

Officers were called to the property on Auchencrieff Road in Dumfries around 10.10am on Thursday after the discovery was made.

The bone was discovered in a home's garden | Adobe

The bone was reportedly discovered after the pensioner had been digging in their garden.

Police are treating the discovery as an archaeological find.

Inquiries are ongoing, with the bone having been recovered from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, officers were called to a property in Auchencrieff Road, Dumfries, following a report of a bone found within the garden.