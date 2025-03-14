Fife Dog attack: Armed police turn up to scene after man attacked by two dogs

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Comment
Published 14th Mar 2025, 07:28 BST
Two dogs have been put down after a man was injured in an attacked.

The incident happened in Kingsdale Gardens in Leven, Fife, shortly after 1:00am on Wednesday. Armed police were called to the scene, and the 44-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

It was reported he had been attacked by the two dogs, one of which was an XL Bully which are required to be muzzled and on a lead when being taken for a walk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Wednesday we received a report of a man being injured by two dogs on Kingsdale Gardens, Leven. Emergency services attended, and a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The dogs were seized to be euthanised.

