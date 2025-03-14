Two dogs have been put down after a man was injured in an attacked.

The incident happened in Kingsdale Gardens in Leven, Fife, shortly after 1:00am on Wednesday. Armed police were called to the scene, and the 44-year old man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

It was reported he had been attacked by the two dogs, one of which was an XL Bully which are required to be muzzled and on a lead when being taken for a walk.

