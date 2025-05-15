BBC Scotland appoints new boss to senior leadership role based at Glasgow HQ
BBC Scotland has unveiled its new head of news and current affairs, with veteran broadcast journalist Howard Simpson appointed to the role.
Mr Simpson has been promoted from the existing role of head of news content with the public broadcaster, based out of the Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow.
He replaces Gary Smith, 64, who will leave BBC Scotland later this summer.
Mr Simpson has held a range of news roles with BBC Scotland. He joined the broadcaster in 2017 as the department’s news editor and led the coverage across major events, including the Covid pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.
Hayley Valentine, director at BBC Scotland, said Mr Simpson’s track record of dynamic leadership across both commercial and public service broadcasting made him the ideal choice.
She said: “Over many years, Howard has proved to be an outstanding leader of teams who’ve covered countless major stories in Scotland, delivered the highest quality programming, and introduced new services for audiences.
“I’m excited to be working with him to continue delivering the best journalism and finding new and innovative ways to serve all our audiences.
“His creativity, brilliant news judgement, and enthusiastic and skilled leadership will be vital as we continue to meet our audiences’ expectations to provide impartial, informative, and insightful journalism.”
Mr Simpson previously worked with STV as editor of news and sport. While in the role, the senior broadcaster was responsible for News at Six, Scotland Tonight and STV’s live football programmes.
He also ran the broadcaster’s independence referendum coverage.
Mr Simpson said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed as head of news and current affairs and to lead all the fantastic teams across the nation. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in news and the executive team as we evolve the production and delivery of our news services in the ever-changing digital age.”
