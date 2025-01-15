'An honour': The new royal role accepted by Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

The popular celebrity couple has a new role linked to King Charles III

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have become the newest celebrity ambassadors for the King’s charity The King’s Foundation.

The veteran rocker, who has just celebrated his milestone 80th birthday, and model, special constable and Loose Women star Penny have joined the likes of David Beckham and Sienna Miller in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart who have become the newest celebrity ambassadors for the King's charity The King's Foundation. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire | PA

It marks the start of the foundation’s 35th anniversary celebrations, and the couple will visit the charity’s headquarters Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, this week.

Sir Rod, who has long been a supporter of the charity, said: “We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity.”

The singer, known for hits including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Hot Legs and Maggie May, gathered with the King, Beckham and Miller at the foundation’s inaugural awards in St James’s Palace in June.

King Charles III (right) shakes hands with Rod Stewart as they attend the King's Foundation charity's inaugural awards at St James's Palace, London. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire | PA

Penny, also known as Lady Stewart, said: “As a volunteer special constable, the Foundation’s approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can’t wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation.”

During their visit, the couple will meet staff at the Health and Wellbeing Centre on the Dumfries estate to hear about the range of perimenopause programmes and support groups available on site for the local community, linked to Penny’s role as patron of Menopause Mandate.

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of the charity, said: “Sir Rod and Lady Penny have long been friends and supporters of The King’s Foundation, so it’s fantastic to cement that relationship with the news of their ambassadorship.”

The King’s Foundation, previously known as The Prince’s Foundation following an amalgamation of Charles’s charities, which stretch back to 1990, in the year he turned 70, aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its textiles education programmes works to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills but it also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.