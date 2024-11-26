Rod Stewart set to play Legends slot at Glastonbury 2025

Rod Stewart is the first act to be announced for Glastonbury 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rod Stewart has been announced as the first act for Glastonbury 2025.

Following in the footsteps of stars such as Dolly Parton and Shania Twain, the 79-year-old will play the coveted legends slot on the Pyramid stage on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart is the first act to be announced for the festival. Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 went on sale earlier this month and sold out within 45 minutes.

The last time the Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer performed at the festival in 2002 tickets cost just £97. Twenty-three years on fans paid £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee to secure tickets for Glastonbury 2025.

Here’s what we know about Glastonbury’s 2025 lineup so far.

When is Glastonbury 2025?

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from Wednesday June 25 to Sunday, June 29 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart will play at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

When did tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury tickets went on sale on Thursday, October 14 and sold out in under forty minutes.

However, if you’re still hoping for a chance to attend, then organisers have reminded music fans that there are likely to be a number of tickets popping up in spring next year as part of resale for any cancelled or returned tickets.

Who is being rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2025?

While Rod Stewart is the first act to have been announced for Glastonbury 2025, he will be far from the last.

Last year, Dua Lipa and SZA were among headliners. For 2025, acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder, Sam Fender and Charli XCX are all rumoured to join the Glastonbury lineup.