Tributes have been paid to an 18-year-old boy who died in a crash on a major Scottish road on his way home from climbing Ben Nevis last week.

Police were called to a collision on the A82 near Glencoe on Thursday July 3 which involved a car and a bus. The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital.

Police said the boy, who was the passenger in the car, died in hospital on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Jake Larmour.

The family of the teen released the following statement: “Our beautiful baby boy Jake was taken from us after what was supposed to be one of the best days of his life. He’d been and climbed Ben Nevis which was a dream of his and was on his way home to tell us all about it.

“Words can’t describe how we are feeling, we were only celebrating his 18th birthday just over a week ago and now we are arranging his funeral. Please let us grieve as a family. Fly high our darling Jakey.”

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jake at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this crash are still ongoing and I would urge anyone who was travelling on the A82 around 11.15am on 3 July and saw what happened to contact us.

“Likewise, if you saw either vehicle prior to the collision and have information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“I’d also ask drivers with dash-cam footage to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”