“Noinin has already begun exploring her new surroundings, and we are excited for her and Sifa to hopefully form a successful breeding pair,” said Kristine Fennessy Alexander, animal collection manager at Blair Drummond. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire “Noinin has already begun exploring her new surroundings, and we are excited for her and Sifa to hopefully form a successful breeding pair,” said Kristine Fennessy Alexander, animal collection manager at Blair Drummond. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
“Noinin has already begun exploring her new surroundings, and we are excited for her and Sifa to hopefully form a successful breeding pair,” said Kristine Fennessy Alexander, animal collection manager at Blair Drummond. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

10 of the best pictures as beautiful new giraffe welcomed by Blair Drummond Safari Park zoo

By Sarah Ward
Published 1st May 2025, 13:47 BST

The intention is to breed the endangered Rothschild’s giraffe with a mate at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

An endangered Rothschild’s giraffe has been welcomed to a safari park in Scotland in a bid to boost breeding.

Noinin, a seven-year-old female, arrived at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling on Thursday.

Subscribe today for the best Scottish news via our daily newsletter

The 16ft giraffe travelled from Fota Wildlife Park in County Cork, Ireland, in a special transporter, with a three-hour ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead, followed by a 337-mile road trip north.

Noinin will be introduced to Sifa, a Rothschild’s giraffe who arrived at Blair Drummond in 2023 as part of the European Endangered Species Programme, in a bid to create genetic diversity in the breeding programme.

READ MORE: Police Scotland investigating a possible sighting of lynx in woodland

The species has seen a dramatic population decline of 30 per cent since the 1980s, with less than 2,000 remaining in the wild, according to zoologists.

Noinin will be integrated into the giraffe herd as part of a carefully managed breeding programme aimed at supporting the survival of the species, and will live in a mixed species habitat.

The pair are hoped to contribute to preserving genetic diversity and ensuring the long-term survival of Rothschild’s giraffes.

Kristine Fennessy Alexander, animal collection manager at Blair Drummond, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Noinin to the park.

“Rothschild’s giraffes are facing significant challenges in the wild, and breeding programmes like this one are essential in helping secure the future of the species.

“Noinin has already begun exploring her new surroundings, and we are excited for her and Sifa to hopefully form a successful breeding pair.”

Noinin (centre), a seven-year-old female Rothschild's giraffe after leaving its house as it is mixed with the rest of the herd. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

1. Mingling with the herd

Noinin (centre), a seven-year-old female Rothschild's giraffe after leaving its house as it is mixed with the rest of the herd. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Photo Sales
Noinin, a seven-year-old female Rothschild's giraffe, leaves its house at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

2. I'm coming out

Noinin, a seven-year-old female Rothschild's giraffe, leaves its house at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Stirling. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Photo Sales
As part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), Noinin is being introduced to Sifa, a Rothschild's giraffe who arrived at Blair Drummond in 2023. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

3. Getting cosy

As part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), Noinin is being introduced to Sifa, a Rothschild's giraffe who arrived at Blair Drummond in 2023. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Photo Sales
An endangered Rothschild’s giraffe has been welcomed to Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in a bid to boost breeding. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4. Getting to know the crowd

An endangered Rothschild’s giraffe has been welcomed to Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in a bid to boost breeding. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandPolice ScotlandGiraffesBID
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice