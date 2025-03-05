“Members of the public are asked not to approach the animal.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a possible sighting of a lynx in woodland.

Officers said the incident happened in Newton Stuart , Dumfries and Galloway , last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of a possible sighting of a lynx in woodland near Newton Stewart around 12pm on Wednesday February 26 .

"The sighting was reported to police on Friday February 28 , and officers are working with partners to establish the full circumstances."

They added: "If there are any further sightings, members of the public are asked not to approach the animal and contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0972 of February 28."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The possible sighting comes after four lynx were illegally released near the Dell of Killiehuntly in the Highlands in January before being humanely captured.