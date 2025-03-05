Police Scotland investigating a possible sighting of lynx in woodland
Police are investigating a possible sighting of a lynx in woodland.
Officers said the incident happened in Newton Stuart , Dumfries and Galloway , last week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of a possible sighting of a lynx in woodland near Newton Stewart around 12pm on Wednesday February 26 .
"The sighting was reported to police on Friday February 28 , and officers are working with partners to establish the full circumstances."
They added: "If there are any further sightings, members of the public are asked not to approach the animal and contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0972 of February 28."
The possible sighting comes after four lynx were illegally released near the Dell of Killiehuntly in the Highlands in January before being humanely captured.
One later died, with the remaining three later said to be "doing well" by experts at Edinburgh Zoo where they were quarantined.
