Third of Scottish MSPs endorse Tom Tugendhat to be Conservative Leader

The former minister is in Scotland meeting with members this week.

A third of eligible Conservative MSPs have announced they are backing Tom Tugendhat to be the next leader of the Tory party.

The shadow security minister has been endorsed by Douglas Lumsden, Tim Eagle, Roz McCall, Stephen Kerr, Tess White, Maurice Golden, Finlay Carson and Sandesh Gulhane.

Endorsing Tom for Leader, the group claimed that the Tonbridge MP is the only candidate who has spent the time needed to understand the challenges facing Scotland, including those surrounding energy security, fisheries, farming and rural communities.

It comes as a newly elected Scottish Tory MP Harriet Cross also backed Mr Tugendhat to be the next leader of the Conservative party.

In a joint statement, the MSPs said: “We are backing Tom Tugendhat to be our next UK Party Leader. We believe - indeed we know - that he is the best person for the job.

“A Leader to create a united party for our United Kingdom. A man of principle, service and duty.

Someone who says what he will do, then gets it done. Someone who gets Scotland, is a friend of Scotland, and is an asset to the party in Scotland.

“We need a UK Leader who will be a help, not a hindrance, to the Scottish Conservatives in the battles ahead - Holyrood 2026 and the local elections the year after.

“We do not need a caretaker leader of the opposition, but someone capable and hungry to be the next Prime Minister for all of the UK. That Leader is Tom Tugendhat.”

The group also claim Mr Tugenhat is the only candidate who has taken the time to meet with Scottish Conservative Party members, regularly campaign in the country and attend Scottish Conservative Party Conference multiple times.

Welcoming the MSPs support, Mr Tugendhat said: “It is an absolute privilege to have so many of my Scottish Conservative colleagues backing me to be the next Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party today.

“I am thrilled to have their support. Unionism is indivisible from Conservatism and as leader, I promise to always fight for the Union and deliver on the priorities of the Scottish people.”

It comes after a day that saw the former chair of the Foreign Affairs select committee visit Offshore Energies UK.

Ahead of his visit, the new Gordon and Buchan MP Ms Cross revealed her own endorsement for Mr Tugendhat.

The new MP said: “As a newly elected MP for the Conservative and Unionist Party, it is my duty to support a Leader who will protect and fight for our Union. With Tom at the helm of the Conservative Party, the Union will always have a champion.

“This is because Tom gets Scotland. He has taken the time to attend multiple Scottish Conservative Conferences, and meet local associations and members. He is someone who cherishes the union and wants all its nations to succeed.

“As part of the new generation of Conservatives, I want a Leader who will take forward traditional conservative values for the Party to unite around, and promise we deliver for all nations. I know that Tom Tugendhat is a man of his word.