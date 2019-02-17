Scottish football fans mock Police Scotland after alcohol tweet

Have your say

South Ayrshire Police were slammed on Twitter after posting a tweet celebrating the fact they had seized alcohol from a group of football fans travelling to a match on Saturday.

The division of Police Scotland posted a picture of the drink confiscated alongside a celebratory tweet.

It said: “This afternoon officers stopped a football supporters bus on the A78 which was travelling towards a match in Greenock. A quantity of alcohol was seized from passengers. Sergeant Lyall said “Operations like this one help keep fans and the wider community safe”.”

The picture showed 11 cans or bottle of alcohol.

Scottish football fans took exception to the policing, the tweet and the tone of the post.

At time of writing it had been retweeted 127 times and gathered 211 likes. However, it had been replied to more than 1,500 times.

@Jenkomcfc said: “Waste of resources for a rubbish, outdated law. Fans. Not. Criminals.”

@LeonHobbes tweeted: “Great job lads, really tackling the dangerous problems in society. Heaven forbid a few footy fans might arrive at the game a bit merry

@DerekCo75958411 replied: “We can all sleep safe tonight knowing half dozen buckfast bottles are off the streets phew what a relief.”

@jcooke89 asked: “Safe from what, a hangover?”

One fan even compared the haul by South Ayrshire Police to their Mexican counterparts who had seized an abundance of drugs and weapons.

Supporters noted the difference in approach by Police Scotland to football and rugby fans. Ahead of Scotland Six Nations clash with Ireland alcohol companies were handing out their products.

Following last weekend’s match at BT Murrayfield, Scottish author Irvine Welsh took to Twitter to express his opinion about the double standards between the way the two sets of supporters are treated.