Stephen Flynn is not the only one SNP MSPs should be worried about
Stephen Flynn sparked outrage among colleagues this week after announcing plans to run for Holyrood, while retaining his seat in Westminster until at least the next election.
The SNP Westminster leader believes his strengths as a communicator and his soaring profile means he can be a strong voice in a Holyrood group that many in Westminster feel has let them down.
It was a brutal election for the SNP Westminster group, reduced to just nine MPs, and losing many parliamentary privileges as a result. Mr Flynn does not get weekly questions. There are no longer committees chaired by SNP MPs. Even the one they are on, Scottish Affairs, was a bone thrown by Labour on account of optics.
In short, Mr Flynn has a lot less to do nowadays and believes the Holyrood group needs a shake up. And he’s not alone.
Stephen Gethins, the MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, has also announced intentions to run for Holyrood, and said he would not stand down as an MP if elected as an MSP.
Former SNP MP Richard Thomson, who lost his seat to the Conservatives’ Harriet Cross, has also confirmed his intention to stand. Mr Flynn is not some solo challenger to the SNP Holyrood establishment. He is the spearhead of a growing number who believe they can do a better job than the incumbents.
Reacting to Mr Flynn’s announcement, Labour MPs told The Scotsman ousted SNP figures were showing up again at local associations, with an eye on Holyrood. With so many losses and not enough jobs to go around, competition is only natural. More names are expected to announce challenges to incumbents.
There is also a feeling among the challengers this is not just selfish ambition, as their critics have sought to portray. They argue it’s where they can do more good for Scotland, with their voice amplified in an SNP Government or opposition, far louder than it is as backbench MP desperately hoping to get selected each week.
The party suffered heavy losses at the general election, but further battles are to come. Brace yourselves, the MPs are coming.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.