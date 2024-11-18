Stephen Flynn is not the only one SNP MSPs should be worried about

The SNP is bracing for more party turmoil on the back of Stephen Flynn’s tilt at Holyrood

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Flynn sparked outrage among colleagues this week after announcing plans to run for Holyrood, while retaining his seat in Westminster until at least the next election.

The SNP Westminster leader believes his strengths as a communicator and his soaring profile means he can be a strong voice in a Holyrood group that many in Westminster feel has let them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a brutal election for the SNP Westminster group, reduced to just nine MPs, and losing many parliamentary privileges as a result. Mr Flynn does not get weekly questions. There are no longer committees chaired by SNP MPs. Even the one they are on, Scottish Affairs, was a bone thrown by Labour on account of optics.

Professor Stephen Gethins has also announced a Holyrood bid

In short, Mr Flynn has a lot less to do nowadays and believes the Holyrood group needs a shake up. And he’s not alone.

Stephen Gethins, the MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, has also announced intentions to run for Holyrood, and said he would not stand down as an MP if elected as an MSP.

Former SNP MP Richard Thomson, who lost his seat to the Conservatives’ Harriet Cross, has also confirmed his intention to stand. Mr Flynn is not some solo challenger to the SNP Holyrood establishment. He is the spearhead of a growing number who believe they can do a better job than the incumbents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to Mr Flynn’s announcement, Labour MPs told The Scotsman ousted SNP figures were showing up again at local associations, with an eye on Holyrood. With so many losses and not enough jobs to go around, competition is only natural. More names are expected to announce challenges to incumbents.

There is also a feeling among the challengers this is not just selfish ambition, as their critics have sought to portray. They argue it’s where they can do more good for Scotland, with their voice amplified in an SNP Government or opposition, far louder than it is as backbench MP desperately hoping to get selected each week.