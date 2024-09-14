The report was published on Thursday

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A damning report into NHS England has many lessons for NHS Scotland but the Scottish Government has shown little interest in the same level of analysis, a Labour MP has claimed.

This week Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declared there will be no more money for the NHS without reform, after a rapid review by respected surgeon and former health minister Lord Darzi. The 142-page report sets out widespread issues, including a failure to cut waits in accident-and-emergency (A&E) departments, missed targets for treatment and cancer care, and low productivity in hospitals despite investment in staffing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Dr Zubir Ahmed, a Labour MP has claimed the review shows a transparency lacking in Scotland, and insisted a focus on reform doesn’t mean no further funding.

Speaking to The Scotsman, the Glasgow South West MP, who is a PPS to Wes Streeting in the Department for Health, claimed the report “resonated” with his experiences in healthcare. He said: “It’s obviously a review of NHS England, but I think the striking thing is that we are able to have that level of analysis, airing our dirty linen in public. It’s good we are having that conversation. That level of analysis simply hasn’t happened in Scotland, and the Scottish Government hasn’t shown interest in having it.

Lord Darzi conducted the review. | Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

“That level of transparency about the NHS doesn’t exist in Scotland, it’s hidden behind lots of bureaucracy, it’s hidden behind lots of health boards.

“As someone who has worked in the NHS in England and Scotland, much of what Lord Darzi says resonates with me on both sides of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clinicians are being overwhelmed with administration going into work in the morning, with stuff they have no power to change, that takes them away from their front-facing role. The diagnosis of analogue to digital, hospital to community, treatment to prevention are the same paradigms that the Scottish government should be dealing with.

“In Scotland, we don’t even have an app, patients are very distanced from their own information, never mind being able to book appointments online in a cohesive way.

“If this report teaches anything, it’s that we have to learn from each other if we want to future proof our NHS to make it to its 100th birthday. I hope that extension of a hand of friendship will be reciprocated, because this is about patients.”

Dr Zubir also insisted extra funding and reform were not mutually exclusive, after criticism from the SNP. He said: “The Prime Minister was quite clear, it’s funding with reform. “We understand that there needs to be funding for certain projects, but when those projects come forward, there has to be a demonstrable need. We are not going to keep putting money into a bottomless pit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know in secondary care that staff numbers have ballooned and productivity has come down, there is a fundamental issue there that needs investigation and correction.

“We need to change the culture in which they work to make them happier, more satisfied and make them want to stay. They want to do more of the work they enjoy. AI will be a massive benefit on that.”