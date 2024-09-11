MSP’s motion to Parliament calls on Scottish Government to save jobs of disabled workers

A MOTION has been submitted to the Scottish Parliament calling for the jobs of 60 disabled people to be saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Leonard MSP submitted the motion calling for the Scottish Government to take action to protect jobs at Haven Products – a registered charity and supported business, based in Larbert, Stirlingshire.

The redundancy threat comes after the Scottish Government failed to renew a long-standing annual contract to digitise paper documents and a second NHS contract for the manufacture of nurses’ uniforms was cut back with no guarantee of the work for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the Haven Products factory are mostly disabled and face being made redundant if these contracts are not renewed or alternative work found.

Richard Leonard MSP beside plaque commemorating John Swinney opening Haven Products factory in 2015.

In his motion Richard Leonard, Labour MSP for Central Scotland, says Scottish Government ministers must urgently “step in to save these jobs and ensure this supported business and its workforce has a secure future”.

He also asks MSPs to note “the role supported businesses play in providing employment for disabled people” and recognise “the contribution they make to closing the disability employment gap through supporting disabled people to work, thereby promoting inclusion, independence and wellbeing”.

Richard Leonard said: “There is a plaque on the factory wall that commemorates its opening by John Swinney when he was Deputy First Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now he has the top job and the opportunity to do the right thing, save these jobs and secure a future for this important business in our community.”

Karen Motherwell, Head of Haven Products.

Karen Motherwell, Head of Haven Products said: “The widespread public and cross-party political support calling for the Scottish Government to step in and save the jobs of our disabled staff has been extremely heartening.

“Surely the sensible move economically would be to renew the two contracts, or replace the contracts with other work. This would make sure 60 disabled staff aren’t made redundant and forced to claim social security benefits instead of them staying in a job and paying income tax and national insurance into the system.”

The full text of Richard Leonard’s motion is: “That the Parliament notes the role supported businesses play in providing employment for disabled people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recognises the contribution they make to closing the disability employment gap through supporting disabled people to work, thereby promoting inclusion, independence and wellbeing.

Karen Motherwell, Head of Haven Products.

“Regrets the threat to 60 jobs at Haven Products in Larbert due to the removal of a contract for document digitisation by the Scottish Government and the severe reduction in a contract to produce nursing uniforms for the Scottish National Health Service.