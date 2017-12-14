Scottish Budget 2017: Income tax to be increased

Scots earning more than £33,000 will be hit by income tax rises next year after Finance Secretary Derek Mackay announced radical reform of the levy in his budget.

Mr Mackay announced the creation of two new tax bands - an “intermediate” band and a “starter band” - which split the old basic band into three.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, arrive at the Scottish Parliament. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Under his plans, the rate of income tax paid in the intermediate band - from £24,000 to £44,273 - would be increased from 20 per cent to 21 per cent.

He also announced an extra penny for those in the higher band (those earning between £44,273 to £150,00) with an increase in the rate from 40 per cent to 41 per cent.

Similarly, the rate paid by the top earners (those with salaries above £150,000) will be increased from 45 per cent to 46 per cent in 2018/19.

At the other end of the pay scale, Mr Mackay introduced an income tax cut by creating a new “starter” income tax band between £11,850 and £13,850.

Finance Secreatry Derek Mackay

In the starter band income tax a penny would be taken off income tax with the rate being reduced from 20 per cent to 19 per cent.

The basic rate would remain at 20 per cent, but the creation of the intermediate and starter bands would see it narrowed from £11,850- £44,273 to £13,850- £24,000.

When the cut for the low paid was combined with increases in the tax free personal allowance announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the UK budget are taken into account, Mr Mackay said nobody in Scotland earning less than £33,000 will pay more income tax in 2018/19 than they do this year.

But the increased tax that will be paid by those earning more than £33,000 was condemned by the Scottish Tories, who claimed Mr Mackay had broken a SNP manifesto pledge not to raise basic income tax.

Mr Mackay also announced that first time house buyers would be excused Land and Buildings Transaction Tax on properties up to the value of £175,000.

He also indicated private schools would have to pay millions of pounds more in business rates after axing the relief they currently enjoy as a result of their charitable status.

Brexit Challenge

At the start of his statement Mr Mackay stressed the financial challenges that will arise from both Brexit and the declining number of Scots of working age.

To address this he pledged the Scottish Government would “continue to make the case for a common sense solution to Brexit that keeps Scotland and the UK in the single market and customs union.”

Mr Mackay announced plans to increase the Economy, Jobs and Fair Work portfolio funding by £270 million, 64 per cent.

He said the increased investment contributes to almost £2.4 billion for enterprise and skills agencies, and includes a 70 per cent increase in funding for business research and investment to £37 million.

The plan also doubles the funding to City Region Deals to £122 million.

Further investment

Around £1.8 billion will be invested in colleges and universities, representing a real terms increase in their funding.

An initial £18 million has been allocated for the new manufacturing institute announced by Ms Sturgeon on Monday.

A further £60 million will go to a low carbon innovation fund to support the transition to a low carbon economy, with £1.2 billion to be invested in transport infrastructure and £20 million for electric vehicles.

A total of £4 billion will be invested in infrastructure spending in Scotland - with the Finance Secretary saying this was part of £20 billion of spending over the lifetime of the parliament.

And he said this included the “first steps toward one of the most significant infrastructure projects of this Parliament - superfast broadband for the whole of Scotland”.

This commitment is “unmatched anywhere in the UK”, he said.

Mr Mackay announced £10 million for a new screen unit and funding to protect arts and culture.

