Bafta Scotland Awards 2021: Winners announced at Glasgow ceremony

Highlights from the ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday night include Lawrence Chaney winning the Audience award, voted for by the public; James McAvoy taking the Actor (television) category for Together; Abigail Lawrie securing the Actress (television) award for Tin Star: Liverpool; and Marli Siu winning Actress (film) for Run.
The closed show ceremony was hosted by radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman.
Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “This year has remained an incredibly challenging one for many, and so we are delighted to have been able to recognise the achievements of the film, games and television industries that have continued to keep us informed and entertained during this time.
Tamara Lawrance
"We were also thrilled to be able to welcome back a live, specially invited audience of nominees – albeit a smaller one than usual - and we would like to thank our incredible hosts, guest presenters and wonderful partners for helping us deliver such a brilliant show tonight.
"It really has been absolutely fantastic to celebrate the inspiring work that’s being produced in Scotland over the past year, and we would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners and nominees.”
Joining Edith Bowman on the night to present the awards, was actor, comedian and writer Sanjeev Kohli, alongside a number of guest presenters and nominees including Abigail Lawrie, Claire Lim; David Carlyle; Dougray Scott; Jack Docherty; Jean Johannsson; Joanna Vanderham; Kirsty Wark; Lauren Lyle; Lawrence Chaney; Malachi Kirby; Mark Stanley; Marli Siu; Ncuti Gatwa; Sara Vickers; Sharon Rooney and Tamara Lawrance; with Brian Cox; Glenda Jackson, James McArdle and Mark Bonnar joining the ceremony remotely.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.
BAFTA Scotland has been championing the country’s film, games and television industries since 1989, celebrating and rewarding excellence. It is at the core of Scotland’s screen industries, regularly engaging its members and the wider industry while reaching out to the public via screenings, educational events and masterclasses, including the annual Guru Live Glasgow event, an opportunity for the public and emerging talent to be inspired by a series of masterclasses and panels with industry professionals.
This year BAFTA Scotland was supported by official partners and sponsors to the BAFTA Scotland Awards: Acqua Panna, BBC Scotland, Champagne Taittinger, Channel 4, Deloitte, Edit 123, Material, Screen Scotland, S.Pellegrino, STV and Villa Maria.
NOMINEES & WINNERS:
ACTOR (FILM)
VIKASH BHAI Limbo
**AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo
MARK STANLEY Run
ACTRESS (FILM)
TAMARA LAWRANCE Kindred
**MARLI SIU Run
TILDA SWINTON The Personal History of David Copperfield
ACTOR (TELEVISION)
JACK LOWDEN Small Axe
**JAMES MCAVOY Together
PETER MULLAN Fatbaws
ACTRESS (TELEVISION)
**ABIGAIL LAWRIE Tin Star: Liverpool
KELLY MACDONALD Line of Duty
SHARON ROONEY Finding Alice
DIRECTOR (FACTUAL)
STEPHEN BENNETT Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars
MATT PINDER Murder Case
**DAVID WHITNEY Killing Escobar
DIRECTOR (FICTION sponsored by Champagne Taittinger)
KEVIN MACDONALD The Mauritanian
EVA RILEY Perfect 10
**BEN SHARROCK Limbo
ENTERTAINMENT
**THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids
SCOT SQUAD: THE CHIEF DOES DEMOCRACY Production Team - The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland
SECRET SCOTLAND Production Team - IWC Media, Motion Content Group/Channel 5
FACTUAL SERIES
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles - Tuesday's Child Scotland/Channel 4
MICHAEL PALIN: TRAVELS OF A LIFETIME Andrew Abbott, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Michael Palin - Firecrest Films/BBC Two
**MURDER CASE Matt Pinder, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness - Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM
**LIMBO Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Celeste Bell, Paul Sng, Zoe Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson
RUN Scott Graham, Margaret Matheson, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar
FEATURES sponsored by Edit 123
**ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP Joe Sharp, John Redshaw, Isobel Oram, Mark Duncan - STV Studios/BBC One
ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE Kate Humble, Ludo Graham, Andrew Jackson, Jo Scott - Raise the Roof Productions, Motion Content Group/Channel 5
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Production Team - IWC Media/Channel 4
GAME
MURDER MYSTERY MACHINE Development Team - Blazing Griffin
PHOGS! Development Team - Bit Loom/Coatsink
**SOLAS 128 Thomas Methven, Steven McSeveney, Jamesy Downie, Sean McKenzie - Amicable Animal
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
DAVINA MCCALL: SEX, MYTHS AND THE MENOPAUSE Linda Sands, Katie Lander, Kate Muir, Noel Nelis - Finestripe Productions/Channel 4
**JABBED! INSIDE BRITAIN'S VACCINE TRIUMPH Jamie Lochhead, David Dugan, Julian Schwanitz, Alastair Auld - Windfall Films Scotland/Channel 4
THE TRIAL OF ALEX SALMOND Mick McAvoy, Alan Clements, Sarah Howitt, Lotte Murphy Johnson - Two Rivers Media/BBC Two
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
EXPENSIVE SHIT Adura Onashile, Rosie Crerar, Ciara Barry
**HARMONIC SPECTRUM Will Hewitt, Austen McCowanNEVILLE IS DEAD Louis Paxton, Grant O'Rourke
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BEYOND BURNS Production Team - Elephant Shoe Films/BBC Scotland
THE DARK SHADOW OF MURDER Production Team - Glasgow Film Productions/BBC Scotland
**SCOTLAND, SLAVERY AND STATUES Parisa Urquhart, Mark Harrison, Anthea Harvey, Ceri Isfryn - Urquhart Media, Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL sponsored by Deloitte
**EYE OF THE STORM Anthony Baxter, Catriona Black, Colin Brown, Richard Phinney - Montrose Pictures/BBC Scotland
IVOR CUTLER BY KT TUNSTALL Alison Pinkney, Jackie Maclean, Mick McAvoy - STV Studios/Sky Arts
SCOTLAND: MY LIFE IN THE WILD Production Team - Hello Halo Productions/Channel 4
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
**ADAM Cora Bissett, Louise Lockwood, Frances Poet, Carolynne Sinclair Kidd - National Theatre of Scotland, Hopscotch Films/BBC Scotland
BEEP Jane Bell, Ian Fitzgibbon, Bryce Hart, Neil Webster - Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland
CRIPTALES Jack Thorne, Amit Sharma, Mat Fraser, Debbie Christie - BBC Studios/BBC Four
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
LUCY BRYDON Body of Water
EVA RILEY Perfect 10
**BEN SHARROCK Limbo
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland