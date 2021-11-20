Bafta Scotland Awards 2021: Winners announced at Glasgow ceremony

Edith Bowman

Highlights from the ceremony in Glasgow on Saturday night include Lawrence Chaney winning the Audience award, voted for by the public; James McAvoy taking the Actor (television) category for Together; Abigail Lawrie securing the Actress (television) award for Tin Star: Liverpool; and Marli Siu winning Actress (film) for Run.

The closed show ceremony was hosted by radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “This year has remained an incredibly challenging one for many, and so we are delighted to have been able to recognise the achievements of the film, games and television industries that have continued to keep us informed and entertained during this time.

Tamara Lawrance

"We were also thrilled to be able to welcome back a live, specially invited audience of nominees – albeit a smaller one than usual - and we would like to thank our incredible hosts, guest presenters and wonderful partners for helping us deliver such a brilliant show tonight.

"It really has been absolutely fantastic to celebrate the inspiring work that’s being produced in Scotland over the past year, and we would like to offer our warmest congratulations to all our worthy winners and nominees.”

Joining Edith Bowman on the night to present the awards, was actor, comedian and writer Sanjeev Kohli, alongside a number of guest presenters and nominees including Abigail Lawrie, Claire Lim; David Carlyle; Dougray Scott; Jack Docherty; Jean Johannsson; Joanna Vanderham; Kirsty Wark; Lauren Lyle; Lawrence Chaney; Malachi Kirby; Mark Stanley; Marli Siu; Ncuti Gatwa; Sara Vickers; Sharon Rooney and Tamara Lawrance; with Brian Cox; Glenda Jackson, James McArdle and Mark Bonnar joining the ceremony remotely.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

BAFTA Scotland has been championing the country’s film, games and television industries since 1989, celebrating and rewarding excellence. It is at the core of Scotland’s screen industries, regularly engaging its members and the wider industry while reaching out to the public via screenings, educational events and masterclasses, including the annual Guru Live Glasgow event, an opportunity for the public and emerging talent to be inspired by a series of masterclasses and panels with industry professionals.

This year BAFTA Scotland was supported by official partners and sponsors to the BAFTA Scotland Awards: Acqua Panna, BBC Scotland, Champagne Taittinger, Channel 4, Deloitte, Edit 123, Material, Screen Scotland, S.Pellegrino, STV and Villa Maria.

NOMINEES & WINNERS:

ACTOR (FILM)

VIKASH BHAI Limbo

**AMIR EL-MASRY Limbo

MARK STANLEY Run

ACTRESS (FILM)

TAMARA LAWRANCE Kindred

**MARLI SIU Run

TILDA SWINTON The Personal History of David Copperfield

ACTOR (TELEVISION)

JACK LOWDEN Small Axe

**JAMES MCAVOY Together

PETER MULLAN Fatbaws

ACTRESS (TELEVISION)

**ABIGAIL LAWRIE Tin Star: Liverpool

KELLY MACDONALD Line of Duty

SHARON ROONEY Finding Alice

DIRECTOR (FACTUAL)

STEPHEN BENNETT Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars

MATT PINDER Murder Case

**DAVID WHITNEY Killing Escobar

DIRECTOR (FICTION sponsored by Champagne Taittinger)

KEVIN MACDONALD The Mauritanian

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

**BEN SHARROCK Limbo

ENTERTAINMENT

**THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

SCOT SQUAD: THE CHIEF DOES DEMOCRACY Production Team - The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

SECRET SCOTLAND Production Team - IWC Media, Motion Content Group/Channel 5

FACTUAL SERIES

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles - Tuesday's Child Scotland/Channel 4

MICHAEL PALIN: TRAVELS OF A LIFETIME Andrew Abbott, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Michael Palin - Firecrest Films/BBC Two

**MURDER CASE Matt Pinder, Iain Scollay, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness - Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

**LIMBO Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Celeste Bell, Paul Sng, Zoe Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson

RUN Scott Graham, Margaret Matheson, Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar

FEATURES sponsored by Edit 123

**ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP Joe Sharp, John Redshaw, Isobel Oram, Mark Duncan - STV Studios/BBC One

ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE Kate Humble, Ludo Graham, Andrew Jackson, Jo Scott - Raise the Roof Productions, Motion Content Group/Channel 5

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Production Team - IWC Media/Channel 4

GAME

MURDER MYSTERY MACHINE Development Team - Blazing Griffin

PHOGS! Development Team - Bit Loom/Coatsink

**SOLAS 128 Thomas Methven, Steven McSeveney, Jamesy Downie, Sean McKenzie - Amicable Animal

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

DAVINA MCCALL: SEX, MYTHS AND THE MENOPAUSE Linda Sands, Katie Lander, Kate Muir, Noel Nelis - Finestripe Productions/Channel 4

**JABBED! INSIDE BRITAIN'S VACCINE TRIUMPH Jamie Lochhead, David Dugan, Julian Schwanitz, Alastair Auld - Windfall Films Scotland/Channel 4

THE TRIAL OF ALEX SALMOND Mick McAvoy, Alan Clements, Sarah Howitt, Lotte Murphy Johnson - Two Rivers Media/BBC Two

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

EXPENSIVE SHIT Adura Onashile, Rosie Crerar, Ciara Barry

**HARMONIC SPECTRUM Will Hewitt, Austen McCowanNEVILLE IS DEAD Louis Paxton, Grant O'Rourke

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEYOND BURNS Production Team - Elephant Shoe Films/BBC Scotland

THE DARK SHADOW OF MURDER Production Team - Glasgow Film Productions/BBC Scotland

**SCOTLAND, SLAVERY AND STATUES Parisa Urquhart, Mark Harrison, Anthea Harvey, Ceri Isfryn - Urquhart Media, Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL sponsored by Deloitte

**EYE OF THE STORM Anthony Baxter, Catriona Black, Colin Brown, Richard Phinney - Montrose Pictures/BBC Scotland

IVOR CUTLER BY KT TUNSTALL Alison Pinkney, Jackie Maclean, Mick McAvoy - STV Studios/Sky Arts

SCOTLAND: MY LIFE IN THE WILD Production Team - Hello Halo Productions/Channel 4

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

**ADAM Cora Bissett, Louise Lockwood, Frances Poet, Carolynne Sinclair Kidd - National Theatre of Scotland, Hopscotch Films/BBC Scotland

BEEP Jane Bell, Ian Fitzgibbon, Bryce Hart, Neil Webster - Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland

CRIPTALES Jack Thorne, Amit Sharma, Mat Fraser, Debbie Christie - BBC Studios/BBC Four

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

LUCY BRYDON Body of Water

EVA RILEY Perfect 10

**BEN SHARROCK Limbo

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

DAVID CARLYLE It’s A Sin

**LAWRENCE CHANEY RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

MARTIN COMPSTON Line of Duty

JEAN JOHANSSON A Place in the Sun

KELLY MACDONALD Line of Duty