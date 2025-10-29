South Lanarkshire: Police Scotland officer sentenced after theft in East Kilbride while on duty

Published 29th Oct 2025, 18:30 GMT
The man appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday

A serving Police Scotland officer has been convicted after a theft while on duty in South Lanarkshire.

Qumar Ahmed, 30, was arrested and charged after a theft in East Kilbride on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

He appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work and has had a curfew imposed.

Police Scotland confirmed their Professional Standards Department will now be progressing with misconduct proceedings.

placeholder image

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Ahmed used his position of trust as a police officer to commit this crime.

“We know how much damage can be caused to public trust and confidence in policing by the actions of those who do not live up to our values, do not carry out their role with integrity, and who do not uphold the standards we expect in policing.

“Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department will now progress misconduct proceedings.”

