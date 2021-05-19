The two boys, aged 17 and 18, were walking along Douglas Park Lane – which runs behind Hamilton West Train Station – on Saturday, May 15, when they were approached by a group of men.

The boys were threatened and the group allegedly stole some of their personal belongings.

Police have now confirmed that a 32-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They were due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

