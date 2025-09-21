The 23-year-old rider of the motorbike was killed in the collision.

A female motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in West Lothian on Friday evening.

The crash happened on the A803 near Linlithgow Bridge, and involved a Kawasaki EX400 motorbike and a Citroen C1 car.

The road was closed by Police Scotland following the collision. | National World

Emergency services attended after the alert was raised about 8.35pm. The rider of the motorbike, a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was checked at the scene. The road was closed while investigations were carried out.

The A803 near Linlithgow Bridge, where the collision took place. | Google Maps

Sergeant Thomas Aitken, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing East, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“Drivers who were in the Linlithgow area at the time shortly before the crash are also asked to check their dashcam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”