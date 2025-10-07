Officers are looking into the social media post made by Murdo Fraser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has been reported to the police after calling for “no more Buddhists” as Rangers manager.

Mr Fraser, who is a Rangers fan, made the comment after Russell Martin was sacked as manager by the football club on Sunday after just 17 games in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MSP for mid-Scotland and Fife took to social media afterwards and said: "No more vegans, Bhuddists [sic] or Green Party members please Rangers.”

Mr Martin has been a vegan since 2014, revealed he was a Green Party member in 2018 and follows Buddhist teachings.

Mr Fraser has now been reported to the police by a member of the public over the comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have received a report relating to a post made online and the information is being assessed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murdo Fraser’s post has been reported to the police. | Getty Images

A spokesman for Mr Fraser, in reaction to the initial outrage over the comment, told The National: “This was obviously a joke, but Russell Martin’s period at Rangers perfectly illustrates once again how everything goes wrong when Greens get into positions of power.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer responded to the comments via a post on X.

‘Barrel-scraping bigotry won’t save his seat’, Scottish Greens co-leader says

Mr Greer said: “The offensive bit of Fraser's daft tweet wasn't the mention of Greens, it was singling out a religion.

“If you think that was somehow just fine, try swapping 'Bhuddists' for Jews, Hindus or Sikhs and rethink.