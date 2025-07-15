Growing concern over rising measles cases and declining vaccinations in Scotland

First doses of the MMR vaccine are at the lowest level recorded in 10 years

Scotland has seen a stark rise in cases of measles over the past three years, according to the latest figures

It emerged at the weekend that a child died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool amid an outbreak in the north west of England.

The hospital said it had seen a surge in “seriously unwell” children being admitted after contracting measles.

As of July 9, there have been 27 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Scotland in 2025.

There were 24 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Scotland in 2024 and just one in 2023 according to the latest data from Public Health Scotland.

Parents have been urged to get their kids vaccinated against measles mumps and rubella (MMR). | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Most childhood vaccines were lower in Scotland in 2024 compared to 2023.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows the uptake of the first dose of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine by the age of five declined to 95.2 per cent. This is the lowest level recorded in 10 years.

Uptake of the second MMR vaccine was 89 per cent.

The difference between those in the most and least deprived areas getting both doses of the MMR vaccine was 10.3 per cent.

The UN’s target is for 95 per cent to be immunised against measles and the NHS says having the MMR vaccine is the “best way” to prevent measles.

What is measles?

Measles starts off with cold-like symptoms followed by a rash, and is spread by breathing, coughing and sneezing.

However, complications can include blindness, swelling of the brain and potential brain damage, severe diarrhoea and dehydration, ear infections, and severe breathing problems such as pneumonia.

The Scottish Government is now being urged to do all it can to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie MSP said "The vaccine for measles has saved countless lives in Scotland and across the world. These immunisations are a modern miracle but they are only at their most effective when everyone gets vaccinated.

"The Scottish Government needs to ensure families have the information and confidence to access immunisation programmes. We must work together to reverse this worrying trend and keep kids and our country safe."

Scottish Conservative shadow public health minister Brian Whittle MSP added: “The increase in measles cases in Scotland is deeply concerning as we know this disease is particularly dangerous in young children.

“High vaccination rates are crucial for giving parents peace of mind, so it is worrying that there has been a decrease in the number of children vaccinated under the SNP.

“Neil Gray must ensure that resources are in place to help everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get one as swiftly as possible.”

Dr Chris Provan, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Scotland, said: “The death of a child linked to a potential measles outbreak is deeply upsetting, and my heartfelt sympathies go out to the family.

"The MMR vaccine is highly effective if given at the right time, but even people who have missed a dose can catch up.

Dr Chris Provan is urging those who have concerns about the vaccine to speak with their GP practise. | RCGP Scotland

"The vaccine is safe, effective, and widely available. We must urgently renew efforts to tackle vaccine hesitancy and complacency and ensure that practical barriers to access are removed.

"I strongly encourage any parent who is uncertain about their child’s vaccination record, or who has concerns about the MMR vaccine, or any other childhood immunisation, to speak with their GP practice.

“Healthcare professionals are there to provide trusted advice and support, although in Scotland most vaccinations are now given by local health board vaccination teams.

"If you notice symptoms of measles, such as cold or flu-like signs, a high temperature, or a rash that typically begins behind the ears and spreads to the face and body - it’s vital to seek medical advice immediately.”

In a blog post from earlier this year, Dr Cheryl Gibbons, lead healthcare scientist in vaccination and immunisation from the NHS health board, said: “Scotland has maintained high vaccine uptake rates, but we can’t be complacent.