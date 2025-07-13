Vaccination plea following death of child after contracting measles

Measles vaccination rates have fallen to their lowest level in a decade in Scotland

Scottish ministers have been urged to drive up measles vaccination rates after reports of a child in England dying after contracting the virus.

The child ws said to have died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool amid an outbreak in the region - the hospital said it had seen a surge in “seriously unwell” children being admitted after contracting measles.

The Scottish Government is now being urged to do all it can to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Dame Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “The vaccine for measles has saved countless lives in Scotland and across the world.

“These immunisations are a modern miracle, but they are only at their most effective when everyone gets vaccinated.

“The Scottish Government needs to ensure families have the information and confidence to access immunisation programmes.

“We must work together to reverse this worrying trend and keep kids and our country safe.”

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain added: “Measles is highly contagious and for some people it can be very serious.

“As a result, it is concerning to see reports of vaccination rates falling in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government needs to be stressing the importance of getting vaccinated because that is the best protection from becoming ill and helps to prevent major outbreaks.”

Most childhood vaccines were lower in Scotland in 2024 compared to 2023.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows the uptake of the first dose of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine by the age of five declined to 95.2 per cent. This is the lowest level recorded in 10 years.

Uptake of the second MMR vaccine was 89 per cent.

The difference between those in the most and least deprived areas getting both doses of the MMR vaccine was 10.3 per cent.

The UN’s target is for 95 per cent to be immunised against measles and the NHS says having the MMR vaccine is the “best way” to prevent measles.

Measles starts off with cold-like symptoms followed by a rash, and is spread by breathing, coughing and sneezing.

However, complications can include blindness, swelling of the brain and potential brain damage, severe diarrhoea and dehydration, ear infections, and severe breathing problems such as pneumonia.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “We continue to urge all parents and carers to vaccinate their child when invited to do so.

“This protects them against serious disease including measles, meningitis and pertussis.

“Childhood immunisation rates in Scotland remain high and we are working with Public Health Scotland and the NHS to increase uptake.”