Major Scots airport allows passengers to keep electronics and liquids in bags

Installation of cutting edge scanners completes £24m upgrade

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s busiest airport has vowed that passengers will benefit from a speedier transit to their flights after the completion of a multimillion pound project to upgrade security scanners.

The rollout of the new devices at Edinburgh Airport allows travellers to keep electronics in their bags, as well as liquids, provided they do not exceed a volume limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport’s initial trials of the 3D scanner technology was first announced as long ago as 2019, but it has announced that work to install eight of the scanners has now been completed.

The equipment produces 3D X-ray images and is similar to CT scanners used in hospitals, with security staff able to tilt, enhance and rotate the images to see what is inside closed bags.

Edinburgh Airport’s head of security the multi-million pound project will speed up security checks | TSPL

According to the airport, which has also introduced an additional two lanes in its security hall, the machines “completely modernise” the process of passing through security, ensuring the process is quicker while also improving the safety of passengers and staff.

Michael Hering, head of security at the airport, welcomed more than 15.8 million passengers last year, said: “This will be welcome news for the millions of passengers who travel through Edinburgh Airport every year, and we’re glad to be able to complete this project and speed up the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve invested almost £24 million to install this cutting-edge technology to improve the overall experience for passengers, and 97 per cent of passengers are already passing through in under 10 minutes.”

He added: “It’s also important to note that our high safety levels have been maintained and improved on due to the 3D technology, meaning it is a faster, more secure process in time for peak summer.”

All flights between Edinburgh and Heathrow have been cancelled | TSPL

As a result of the changes, large electricals, such as laptop computers and tablets can stay in the hand luggage of passengers while they are put through the scanners, which are made by the leading security firm, Smiths Detection.

Liquids can also be left in bags which are taken through security, provided they are in containers or bottles of up to 100ml. However, there is no limit on the amount of liquids that can be taken through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3D scanner technology has been used by some major airports around the world for several years, with several in Scotland also following Edinburgh’s lead by investing in new technology.

As part of a multi-million pound investment in its security hall, Glasgow Airport has been installing state of the art next generation security checkpoint scanners, which allow passengers to keep electronic devices, such as laptops, in their hand baggage during screening.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, an executive non-departmental public body wholly owned by Scottish ministers which owns and operates 11 airports, has also upgraded its security measures and scanning devices, which allows passengers to leave electronic devices in bags.