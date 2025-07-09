Officers are appealing for information to assist in their investigation.

A man has died at the scene of a crash on the M9.

Earlier this morning, at around 4.30am, emergency services were called to a one-car crash on the M9 northbound between junctions six and seven near Carronshore.

Two ambulances, three special operations response teams, a critical care paramedic and a resuscitation rapid response unit were all sent to the scene.

The driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorway was closed northbound for their investigation and re-opened at around 12.40pm.

Officers are now appealing for information to assist in their investigation.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of this morning. | Neil Cross

The front seat passenger of the car, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

His condition is described as stable.

Officers appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage to assist them during investigation

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone driving in the area around the time of the crash who may have information that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, please check dash-cams and if you have footage that may help then make contact with officers.”