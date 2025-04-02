Those behind the release had planned to see beavers in the glen this spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to release beavers in Glen Affric in the Scottish Highlands have been delayed over fears about their impact on the environment.

NatureScot, the Scottish Government agency for nature, said there continued to be "considerable concern about the proposal" among farmers, crofters and fishing groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) and Trees for Life had been working on the plans and had hoped to release the beavers near Loch Beinn a’ Mheadhoin, five miles upstream from Cannich, this spring.

Trees for Life, a charity that aims to rewild the Highlands, accused NatureScot of “great beaver betrayal” following the decision.

The charity’s chief executive Steve Micklewright said: “This is an astonishing move by NatureScot.

Plans to release beavers into Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in Glen Affric have been delayed due to fears about their impact on the environment.

“After two years of exhaustive consultations that far exceeded the requirements set out by NatureScot and that they have described as exemplary, one has to ask, what more is there to consult on?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of beavers have formed colonies in the Tay area of the southern Highlands. The animals have settled on islands near the city of Perth and spreading south to the Forth valley after being inadvertently or deliberately released from private collections in the area in the early 2000s.

Despite the Scottish Government designating beavers protected status from 2019, NatureScot has been able to issue licenses to cull the animals that are blamed by farmers in Tayside for damaging crops and prime agricultural land.

Further legal releases of beavers have since taken place in Knapdale in Argyll and parts of the Cairngorms National Park in the Highlands.

Conservationists push for beaver reintroductions because they claim the animals create biodiverse wetlands and mitigate downstream flooding with their dams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an initial public consultation on the Glen Affric beaver project, the proposal was scaled down and a fresh consultation found the majority of local people were in favour of the proposal for beaver release in the area.

Many in the farming community, however, have repeatedly raised concerns about the flooding and damage that beavers can cause, and the lack of compensation for businesses when this happens.