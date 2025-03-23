Watch as explosives used to demolish Glasgow's Wyndford Road high rise flats
Crowds have gathered to watch the Glasgow skyline change forever with the demolition of 26-storey blocks of flats.
Three of the four Wyndford Road high rises in Glasgow were brought down using explosives on Sunday.
The three structures at 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road are owned by Wheatley Homes Glasgow, which decided to demolish them to make way for more than 300 new homes.
A fourth structure at 120 Wyndford Road has been manually dismantled by experts since November.
The Wyndford estate was built in the 1960s in the Maryhill area of Glasgow, on the site of a former barracks.
An exclusion zone was in force since 8am this morning. Displaced residents will be offered breakfast and lunch at an evacuation centre.
The demolition of the 600 flats will pave the way for 386 affordable homes, with 85 per cent to be available for social rent and 15 per cent for mid-market rent.
It is part of a £100 million North Glasgow regeneration project. The development will also see a two-storey community hub built for local residents.
The new community hub will include a large hall, cafe space, bookable rooms and free access to computers.
Exclusion zones were in place around 6 – 36 Gairbraid Place and at 106 Kelvindale Road. That means no parking will be in place.
There was also no backcourt access at 145 and 151 Gairbraid Avenue and at 45 Gairbraid Place, from 8am that day until the completion of the works.
People with respiratory conditions were advised to avoid the area, and residents were advised to shut windows, keep pets indoors and cover fish ponds and rabbit hutches.
After the blasts, clean-up teams are due to carry out street sweeping and jet washing.
