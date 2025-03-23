Exclusion zones were in place in the Maryhill area of Glasgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds have gathered to watch the Glasgow skyline change forever with the demolition of 26-storey blocks of flats.

Three of the four Wyndford Road high rises in Glasgow were brought down using explosives on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three structures at 151, 171 and 191 Wyndford Road are owned by Wheatley Homes Glasgow, which decided to demolish them to make way for more than 300 new homes.

A fourth structure at 120 Wyndford Road has been manually dismantled by experts since November.

An artists impression of a new central green space in the Wyndford regeneration project by Wheatley Homes. | Contributed

The Wyndford estate was built in the 1960s in the Maryhill area of Glasgow, on the site of a former barracks.

An exclusion zone was in force since 8am this morning. Displaced residents will be offered breakfast and lunch at an evacuation centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demolition of the 600 flats will pave the way for 386 affordable homes, with 85 per cent to be available for social rent and 15 per cent for mid-market rent.

It is part of a £100 million North Glasgow regeneration project. The development will also see a two-storey community hub built for local residents.

The new community hub will include a large hall, cafe space, bookable rooms and free access to computers.

Exclusion zones were in place around 6 – 36 Gairbraid Place and at 106 Kelvindale Road. That means no parking will be in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also no backcourt access at 145 and 151 Gairbraid Avenue and at 45 Gairbraid Place, from 8am that day until the completion of the works.

People with respiratory conditions were advised to avoid the area, and residents were advised to shut windows, keep pets indoors and cover fish ponds and rabbit hutches.

After the blasts, clean-up teams are due to carry out street sweeping and jet washing.