It is believed he may have travelled through to Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a missing Glasgow city centre busker are “very concerned” after he has not been seen in more than a fortnight.

Lewis Cuthbert, 25, was last seen around 4pm on Monday, August 4, in the Lesmahagow Road area of Strathaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have now released information about what is believed to have been what Mr Cuthbert - a busker who frequents Glasgow city centre - was wearing when he left his home in Strathaven more than two weeks ago.

Despite regularly visiting the city centre, Mr Cuthbert has been known to travel to other areas of Scotland and, with this being festival time in Edinburgh, it is believed he may have travelled through to the Scottish capital.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build with short brown curly hair.

Lewis Cuthbert was last seen in the Lesmahagow Road area. | Police Scotland

Police believe he was wearing a yellow and brown ‘bomber’ style jacket with white fur inside with a large collar/hood, and jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Mr Cuthbert may be carrying a black backpack, a Bluetooth speaker and a microphone.

Family ‘very concerned’ for Lewis’s welfare as specialist officers continue search

Inspector Billy Sloan said: “Unfortunately, despite a significant search for Lewis, there have been no sightings of him since he went missing from Strathaven. His family are understandably very concerned for his welfare and just want him to come home.

“Specialist officers continue to search where he was last seen, and police colleagues in Glasgow and Edinburgh have been searching for him too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have issued this appeal in the hope that Lewis himself will see that people want to make sure he is safe and to get in touch. We’d also hope to reach any of his friends or people he may have stayed with over the last two weeks.

“We’d urge them, or anyone who knows where he may be, or who has information that will help trace him, to call police or advise him to go home. We’d remind people to check their gardens, sheds or out-houses in case he had sought shelter locally.”