Ember: New Glasgow-Inverness electric bus service claims to be ‘fastest way’ to get between the cities
A new bus service between Glasgow and Inverness claims to be the ‘fastest way’ to get between the two cities.
The route will be launched by all-electric operator Ember on October 22 and will operate “around the clock”, with 12 return trips each day.
The Glasgow to Inverness route will include stops at Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth and Dunblane.
The bus operator says journey times will be as low as 3 hours and 17 minutes in total.
Booking online, it is £19 for an adult single from Glasgow to Inverness.
An Ember spokesperson said: “With journey times as low as three hours 17 minutes, travelling with Ember will be faster than any other way to get between Glasgow and Inverness on public transport.”
The spokesperson added: “Whether for winter sports, walking, climbing, biking or simply a commute, this service will unlock easy access to some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.”
Founded in 2020, Ember is the UK’s first all-electric intercity bus operator and aims to make long-distance travel both sustainable and affordable.
Tickets are now available online.
