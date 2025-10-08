The service is set to unlock easy access to ‘some of the most beautiful parts’ of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new bus service between Glasgow and Inverness claims to be the ‘fastest way’ to get between the two cities.

The route will be launched by all-electric operator Ember on October 22 and will operate “around the clock”, with 12 return trips each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow to Inverness route will include stops at Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth and Dunblane.

The bus operator says journey times will be as low as 3 hours and 17 minutes in total.

Booking online, it is £19 for an adult single from Glasgow to Inverness.

Ember ‘fastest way to get between Glasgow and Inverness’ on public transport

An Ember spokesperson said: “With journey times as low as three hours 17 minutes, travelling with Ember will be faster than any other way to get between Glasgow and Inverness on public transport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Glasgow to Inverness bus service are now available online. | Supplied

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The spokesperson added: “Whether for winter sports, walking, climbing, biking or simply a commute, this service will unlock easy access to some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.”

Founded in 2020, Ember is the UK’s first all-electric intercity bus operator and aims to make long-distance travel both sustainable and affordable.