The man is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A man has been charged after the death of a woman in an East Ayrshire village.

Officers were called to a report an injured woman within a property in the Newmilns area at around 12.20pm on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Michelle Thomson, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Previously the man was arrested in connection with an assault following the death which was being treated as “unexplained”.

