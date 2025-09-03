The castle has been described as "spellbindingly beautiful".

A Scottish castle has been named among the best in the world.

Craigievar Castle - a fortress in Aberdeenshire - was named alongside iconic spots around the globe, including Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany and Lichtenstein Castle.

It is famed for its distinctive pink walls and soaring turrets while it has even been rumoured to have inspired Walt Disney.

Countryfile said their list brought together “candy-pink towers” that looked as though they had been lifted straight from a storybook.

On the topic of Craigievar Castle, Countryfile wrote: “No castle gets closer to the Disney archetype than Craigievar Castle, set on the picturesque Craigivar hillside in Aberdeenshire.

The castle is rumoured to have inspired Walt Disney. | Universal Images Group via Getty

“It might have even been the original Disney castle, as Walt Disney was believed to have taken inspiration for his own creations after seeing pictures of it.”

Although construction began in the late 16th century, the seven-storey castle wasn’t completed until 1626, after William Forbes purchased the incomplete structure from the Mortimer family.

The castle remained in the Forbes family until 1963, when it sold the estate to the National Trust for Scotland.

The magazine added: “An example of Scottish Baronial architecture, the elegant pink tower has remained virtually unchanged since this time.

“A major conservation project took place in 2023 to restore and protect its famous pink colour, after it had been threatened by persistent Scottish rain.”

It is said to be a great example of Scottish Baronial architecture, featuring an "elegant" pink tower, something described as "spellbindingly beautiful" by Visit Scotland.

The tourism organisation adds that Craigievar also "fits naturally" amongst the rolling hills of Aberdeenshire.