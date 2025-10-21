2 . Telephone

There are a number of people who have been credited with inventing the telephone - including Italian immigrant to the USA Antonio Meucci who had been dabbling with the idea since as early as 1849. It is Scottish inventor Alexander Graham Bell who has bagged most of the bragging rights though, being both the first person to patent the telephone and the first to demonstrate it successfully. On March 10, 1876, he said to his assistant “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you” over the lines of a working telephone. | Canva/Getty Images