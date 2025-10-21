Scotland has long punched above its weight when it comes to inventions - from TV and telephones to Grand Theft Auto and deep fried Mars Bars.
It’s then a surprise to find that some things that seem intrinsically Scottish were actually invented elsewhere - haggis was first cooked up by the Romans and Vikings, the bagpipes are thought to have originated in ancient Egypt, and even the modern kilt was designed by 18th-century industrialist English Thomas Rawlinson.
Thankfully, many of the things we associate with Scotland were indeed invented here - although some have a more complicated origin story than we may realise.
We asked the readers of The Scotsman for their favourite Scottish inventions and hundreds had their say.
Here are the 13 most mentioned.
1. Penicillin
Was penicillin a genuine invention or a discovery? Groundbreaking Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming himself said: "I did not invent penicillin. Nature did that. I only discovered it by accident.” It still came top of our readers' poll though, with Fleming's 1928 observation that mould on an uncovered Petri dish appeared to be killing bacteria going on to save millions of lives. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Telephone
There are a number of people who have been credited with inventing the telephone - including Italian immigrant to the USA Antonio Meucci who had been dabbling with the idea since as early as 1849. It is Scottish inventor Alexander Graham Bell who has bagged most of the bragging rights though, being both the first person to patent the telephone and the first to demonstrate it successfully. On March 10, 1876, he said to his assistant “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you” over the lines of a working telephone. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Tunnock's Tea Cakes
It's all very well being cured of illnesses and being able to call your pal, but an iconic Scottish snack nearly beat them both in our poll. The Tunnock's Tea Cake was created by Boyd Tunnock in 1956, combining a biscuit base, a meringue dome, and a chocolate coating. There were votes for the tea cake's fellow sweet treats the Caramel Wafer and the Snowball, but it was the silver-and-red dome of tastiness that ranked highest. | Contributed
4. Television
As with the telephone, there are a number of people credited with the invention and development of the television. However there's no doubting that it was Scottish electrical engineer John Logie Baird who demonstrated the world's first mechanical television system on January 29, 1926. He went on to also invent the first colour television system, and is regularly cited as one of Scotland's greatest scientists. | Canva/Getty Images