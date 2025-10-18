5 Scots/PA Wire

The US TV star was greeted with kilts and bagpipes after a chance encounter

US TV star Jimmy Fallon was treated to some Highlands hospitality as Scottish soldiers hosted him for a special dinner during his holiday in Royal Deeside.

A chance encounter led to the King’s royal guards inviting The Tonight Show’s host into their officers’ mess for dinner in Ballater. The actor had been touring the grounds of Balmoral Castle this week when one of the soldiers recognised him and invited him to their barracks.

Fallon was greeted with kilts and bagpipes by soldiers from 5th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland (5Scots) and signed the visitor’s book at Victoria Barracks in the village – a longstanding tradition for guests of honour.

The evening began with a formal welcome to the camp by the commanding officer, second in command and company sergeant major. He then saw a small ceremonial guard of soldiers rehearsing for the King’s departure.

Fallon was then shown some of the equipment the soldiers use before the formal dinner, where he was served a traditional Scottish starter – a venison Scotch egg rather than the usual sausage.

He also heard a short talk by Lieutenant Samoilys on the regimental colours.

Major Thomas Blair, commanding officer of 5Scots, said: “What started as a chance meeting near Balmoral turned into a brilliant evening.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a Hollywood A-lister, and we were delighted to welcome him to Scotland – in true Scots style.”

Pictures taken by the regiment show a kilted Fallon sitting around the dinner table in the officers’ mess, as well as his signature in the visitor’s book.

Within 5Scots, Balaklava company has a number of ceremonial roles in Scotland and forms the royal guard at Balmoral.

The infantry company welcomed the King to Balmoral when he arrived for his summer residence earlier this year. Fallon rose to fame as a cast member on the comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live before becoming the host of a late night talk show.

The creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, hopes to bring a version of the show to the UK on Sky.

Fallon recently offered some advice to up-and-coming comedians who may star on the UK show.

He told Deadline: “Don’t think about the next move, or if you are going to be a movie star from this.