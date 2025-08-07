A new study has found that Scotland has the best beaches in Britain - as people are expected to flock to the coast as another heatwave is expected.
The research, conducted on behalf of Chicks Gold, analysed Tripadvisor reviews to find the highest-rated beaches in the UK.
Beaches rated four stars or higher were ranked based on the percentage of five-star reviews compared to the total number of reviews.
1. Luskentyre Beach
Luskentyre Beach in Harris, Scotland, came first in the study with 93.79 per cent of reviews (1,072 out of 1,143) rating it five stars. This beach boasts white sands, blue-green waters, and was named one of the UK’s best beaches in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. It is found on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Scarista Beach
Scarista Beach in Harris, Scotland, ranked second with 90.50 per cent of reviews (200 out of 221) rating it five stars. Less than six miles from Luskentyre Beach, it is rated as the best place to visit on the Isle of Harris. This white sandy beach speckled with seashells lies on the southwestern coast of South Harris and looks out into the Atlantic Ocean. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Camusdarach Beach
Camusdarach Beach in Morar, Scotland, came third with 88.54 per cent of reviews (309 out of 349) rating it five stars. Described as an arc of white, glistening sand and clear water, it can be found south of the estuary of River Morar, with views of the Isle of Skye. This beach was also featured in the film Local Hero and is a popular filming location to visit. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Marloes Sands Beach
Marloes Sands Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, ranked fourth - making it the first beach on this list not in Scotland. It scored 88.51 per cent (231 out of 261) five star reviews. This beach has dramatic coastal scenery and vast golden sands, surrounded by wildlife and ancient history. It is located southwest of the village of Marloes and looks out onto Skokholm Island. | Canva/Getty Images