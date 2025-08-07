3 . Camusdarach Beach

Camusdarach Beach in Morar, Scotland, came third with 88.54 per cent of reviews (309 out of 349) rating it five stars. Described as an arc of white, glistening sand and clear water, it can be found south of the estuary of River Morar, with views of the Isle of Skye. This beach was also featured in the film Local Hero and is a popular filming location to visit. | Canva/Getty Images