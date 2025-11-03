West Dunbartonshire: Bag of 'possible remains' found in wooded area in Alexandria

By Ena Saracevic

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:15 GMT
The contents of the bag are being assessed.

Police have launched an investigation after a bag with “possible remains” was found in West Dunbartonshire.

Officers were called to the discovery in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria at around 9.45am on Sunday and locked down the area.

An investigation remains ongoing.

It was discovered on Sunday.
It was discovered on Sunday. | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday, November 2 police were made aware of a bag with possible remains found in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria.

“The contents are being assessed and enquiries are ongoing.”

