West Dunbartonshire: Bag of 'possible remains' found in wooded area in Alexandria
Police have launched an investigation after a bag with “possible remains” was found in West Dunbartonshire.
Officers were called to the discovery in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria at around 9.45am on Sunday and locked down the area.
The contents of the bag are being assessed.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday, November 2 police were made aware of a bag with possible remains found in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria.
“The contents are being assessed and enquiries are ongoing.”