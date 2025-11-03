The contents of the bag are being assessed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after a bag with “possible remains” was found in West Dunbartonshire.

Officers were called to the discovery in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria at around 9.45am on Sunday and locked down the area.

The contents of the bag are being assessed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was discovered on Sunday. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday, November 2 police were made aware of a bag with possible remains found in the Arthurston Road area of Alexandria.