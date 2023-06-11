Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have warned people in the area to stay indoors and close all windows and doors.

A fleet of coaches were on standby to evacuate residents from a care home after a wildfire reached within just 100 yards from the premise, a councillor has said.

Flames ripped through part of the Highlands on Saturday, reportedly covering an area up to a mile long.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze near the village of Daviot, about 7 miles south east from Inverness, at 2.45pm on Sunday and are still at the scene, some 24 hours later.

Councillor for Inverness South Duncan Macpherson said Daviot Care Home was preparing for “a full scale evacuation” because of the wildfire raging just across the other side of the B9154 road that goes past the residence.

"The fire came wtihin 100 yards of a care home,” he said.

"It was very close.

“A neighbour told me there were a fleet of buses from D&E Coaches outside in case of a full scale evacuation of patients and staff from the busy care home.”

Residents at a care home in Daviot nearly had to be evacuated after a wildfire reached 'within 100 yards' of the residence (pic: Duncan Macpherson)

Donald Matheson, who owns D&E Coaches, confirmed the company had four vehicles on standby in case the flames reached any closer to the property.

One video on social media showed the wildfire engulfing a tree in a Daviot resident’s garden, just metres from their house.

Cllr Macpherson added: “Even further away in Inverness there was a pungent smell of ash in the air.

"Once raindrops started to appear, you could see that cars were covered in ash.”

Daviot Care Home had coaches on standby outside ready to evacuate residents as a wildfire spread across the surrounding areas (pic: Duncan Macpherson)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the flames continued to burn throughout the night, with six fire engines and specialist resources on site tackling the fire.

Helicopters also assisted with dousing the flames.

As of Sunday, four fire engines remain at the scene to ensure the area is safe, SFRS added.

Emergency services have warned people in the affected area and surroundings to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

Duncan Macpherson, counillor for Inverness South ward which has been impacted by the wildfire near Daviot (pic: Duncan Macpherson)

Saturday was the hottest day of the year for Scotland, after 29.8°C was recorded in Auchincruive, Ayrshire.

Cllr Macpherson said the Caledonian Canal, which runs through Inverness, was down by about one metre in some places because of the dry weather.

Fire crews outside the Daviot Care Home (pic: Duncan Macpherson)

Firefighters continue to battle 'mile long' blaze in the Scottish Highlands (pic: SFRS)